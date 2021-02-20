Weather Alert

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 with gusts 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Sunday and Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. There could be control issues especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust.