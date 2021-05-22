Today, I have been the recipient of many kind gifts of love. One dear man in our church came over and helped me do some mechanical work on our RV. He dropped everything he was doing to help me.
Among the needs for the motorhome were two new house batteries to run the generator. One was cracked and both were wasted, though only two years old. When we got to the store to get the batteries, the gentleman running the store ran up the amount, over $200, and then said, “Wait a minute!” Then he subtracted a courtesy discount that took the price down about $20. After hours of being a helper to the man who worked for me, who worked from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., the courtesy discount was like a cherry on top of a Sunday. It made a difference.
What seemed like a day when nothing was going right, God came to my aid! I can’t explain how often God has turned a hard day around. It reminds me of two seas in Israel.
When I was overseas and visited the Holy Land, I visited both seas with my wife. Both seas are fed by the same river, the Jordan River. If you walk alongside the one sea, you will find many homes, children playing on the banks, restaurants lining the Sea of Galilee, and fishing boats out fishing. Trees grow alongside the Sea of Galilee. Life is apparent everywhere.
One of the best fish I have ever eaten was in a restaurant in Capernaum, alongside this sea. That featured fish from the Sea of Galilee was fried with the head and fins all showing. The dinner platter was covered with these fish they call Simon Peter’s fish, referring to Simon Peter, who was the leader of Jesus’ 12 disciples.
I remember being out on that sea and enjoying the very idea that I was sailing on a ship that was reminiscent of the boat my Lord Jesus was on when He worked miracles on this sea. Once when He was tired, and asleep in the boat, a fierce storm arose as we have around here. When the disciples awakened Jesus, He spoke to the sea, and it became as calm as glass. God is still doing this for me tonight, as I work late on writing these words after a difficult day.
My wife and I then traveled south to the other sea, where there is little vegetation, or any signs of life. There is nothing but barrenness around the salty Dead Sea. What is the difference between the two seas? There is no difference in the source of the supply for both seas. The same river fills both seas.
The difference is that, for every drop of water that flows into the Sea of Galilee, the northern sea of the two Israeli seas, another drop flows out to the south. What the Sea of Galilee receives, it gives. It takes in; it gives out. All around that giving and receiving sea is abounding life, blossoming fruit, and abundant crops. But the other sea appears to jealously hoard its resources, refusing to let out a single drop of the water that flows into it. The Dead Sea keeps everything that it takes in. Appropriately, this southern sea is named the Dead Sea.
The two seas are a virtual parable, teaching, to give is to live. To hold on, to restrain, to hoard, and to keep for yourself, is to die.
It is so similar in the life of those who come to know the same Lord that Simon Peter knew. To receive Him as Savior and Master as He sends His Holy Spirit to indwell every believer, is to know the power of His life within us. Because every believer is a receiver, it behooves us to remember that freely we have received, so we need to freely give.
This week I have prepared these words early, since a dear man I have known and loved for years, a man who once chaired the board I chair today — Reaching Indians Ministries, International, is having his Memorial Service this coming Saturday. What a giver Bob Schill has been! He is a well-known and highly esteemed architect who has given of his time, energy, and expertise to make possible universities, colleges, Bible schools, and architectural designs have all been done for gratis, “no charge.” These buildings overseas in India and many African nations, are gorgeously designed buildings. Bob Schill has donated it all, doing it for free.
Truthfully, as I reflect on God’s gifts today, I didn’t ask for any of these gifts, but they came from my Father in heaven. What is the lesson for you and me as we reflect? The lesson is that God is the Giver. He gave to each of the people who gave to me today, and they passed on their blessings to me. The outflow needs to equal the inflow.
But how can we do that? We cannot fully do this, for God gives us far more than we can ever give back. We are always in the red with God. We owe Him everything. We have nothing to give except what He bestows daily on us. Giving and receiving are the joy of living. Don’t be a Dead Sea. God wants to make us all Seas of Galilee.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 45 years.