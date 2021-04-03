Over 25 years ago, on Jan. 26, 1996, I began a job I am still committed to today. That job is being the district superintendent of a three-state area. That day will always be quite unforgettable for me. The day brought a blinding blizzard. It was unlikely that our district treasurer and I would ever make it up to Jackson, on west over Teton Pass to Swan Valley, Idaho, and on west to Idaho Falls.
Why was it so important that we make the trip? It was the day our District Board was to vote on me becoming our district superintendent. We made more pit stops on that trip than I could count on my fingers and toes. I was coming down with an infection. I felt certain it was a bladder infection.
By the time we reached Idaho Falls, I was in a world of hurt. Our local pastor in Idaho Falls called his family doctor for me at her home. She asked me what was wrong. I told her my symptoms. I told her my preliminary conclusion. She affirmed my diagnosis. She added that there are usually only two causes for such infections — either a virus or stress. I told her it must be a virus because I was not under stress at all. We laughed together.
Fourteen years ago, I remember taking a call from a dear friend in Sudden Valley, Washington. He is a church planter, in essence, a pastor who has started a new church in that metropolitan area. The man and his wife are amazing people. They both are 85 years old. He told me about three cascading problems that have occurred in their new church in the last three weeks. They were unexpected things that have pressured him to the nth degree.
He laughingly told me, “This stress hasn’t been easy. I have broken out all over in hives.”
Have you ever faced stress? We all have. In the English language, stress has three major uses. It is a technical term in physics for the measurement of weight strain on a material. Stress in this regard is expressed in pounds per square inch. That isn’t the kind of stress I mean, but stress has at times brought weight stress to me as it may have to you.
Another usage of stress is found in communication. It is rhetorical stress which goes like this, “Where did you put the potatoes? Where do you think I put the potatoes? There’s only one place TO put them.” That isn’t the stress I am speaking of.
The stress I am speaking of is the mental, emotional, or physical impact of people, situations, and circumstances which produce strain, tension, and anxiety. Added up, that is the stress to which we all are subjected daily. Stress can make us stronger. Stress can force us to examine ourselves. Stress can help build our character. Stress also can be a megaphone, alarming us that we need to rely more on the Lord, because we are at the end of our rope.
There are six major factors that cause stress. First, change, be it negative or positive, can cause stress. Famous studies by Dr. Holmes and Dr. Rahe of the University of Washington list 43 life events that are change events causing stress. These include the death of a loved one, money reversals, moving to another place, or sickness.
Then conflicts come. Conflicts can be outside us with others, or inside our souls, as we can battle over inner issues and demands. These conflicts can cause a rush of adrenaline, a quickened pulse, or a stiff neck. Then along comes criticism. Criticism unsettles us and makes us defensive. We soon feel off balance. It rips at our confidence, and it magnifies our insecurities. Add concerns, mental and emotional, about our health, or worries about our success or failure. Tiredness sets in and we become less effective. By this point, our normal strength is tapped out and our resiliency is about gone. As concerns box us in, we get compressed like an egg in a vice. Compression stews us in the juices of our “too much to do with too little time.” About that time, along come conscience issues.
Mark Twain helped Huck Finn say, “My conscience is so big, there’s no room for the rest of me.” Something we have done may remain unresolved, unforgiven, unconfessed, or it waits for restitution to be made.
Stress can turn into a muscle spasm in our neck or back. We become as vulnerable as a wounded animal being tracked during hunting season.
If you have experienced change events, conflicts, criticism, concerns, compression, or conscience issues, you know easy answers are a dime a dozen. I have found only one sure help and stay and strength in the face of stress. In prayer, I cast my burden on the risen Lord. On this eve of Resurrection Sunday, I am rolling my stress onto Him. Perhaps you need to join me in doing that today. It works!
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.