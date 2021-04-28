Wyoming’s financing model needs re-engineering. The Boom-and-Bust Express long funded bursts of wealth and expansion, and the proceeds of the lull periods were usually enough to continue basic services. However, business and customer trends are decommissioning the formerly reliable train like a faithful but obsolete steam engine. At a time when we need to switch the state’s economy to a different locomotive, Wyoming’s “engineers” remain resolutely inefficient, again postponing unpopular but necessary changes to prosper in a changing economy. The consequences for their inaction are already being felt and will only grow more painful.
The Wyoming Legislature again declined to address some of the biggest issues facing the state. The state model still relies on an ever-declining energy industry. Even with more sessions being conducted than usual, the funding shortfall for education was left unfilled, most revenue-generating bills were dead on arrival (or quickly succumbed), and Medicaid expansion was deferred yet again. A budget was reached with cuts that will lead to the loss of state workers and the services they provide.
Some of these changes won’t hit until the new fiscal year begins, but the delayed impact of other decisions is already striking our community. Tax collection has been declining with the loss of big business movers and shakers, followed by the depression caused by the coronavirus. Now entities that were supported by lost revenue have no more fat to trim, but the knives are still slicing.
Early signs came with Western Wyoming Community College ending programs and announcing some employees would not have their contracts renewed. After warning repeatedly that school closures were inevitable if state funding wasn’t increased, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 announced that three schools would be closed. District administrators said retirements should keep them from having to fire anyone, but closing buildings is a trick that can’t be used too many times.
Sweetwater County and city governments have warned that budgets must be reduced again. Long-serving workers are considering retirement incentives, but that may not be enough to get the numbers out of the red. Regardless of that, the loss of quality, on-the-ground skills and expertise will limit what services taxpayers will receive.
The need to revive Wyoming’s economic outlook through diversification is a standard political talking point. It’s frequently repeated because it’s true, but is usually more supported with promises than action. Locally we’ve seen people pushing for more. Entities in Sweetwater County have proved talented in identifying grants and partnerships to overcome financial gaps. They’ve also added their voices to calls for new laws to create special districts or new taxes for voter-supported initiatives that could better fund education, infrastructure and social services.
Many are doing their part, but those higher up the leadership ladder are less inclined toward initiative. This behavior isn’t new. Multiple sessions and administrations have come and gone, with foreboding warnings growing darker overhead, with no real action taken. Their lack of ingenuity or efficiency rarely seemed to make an impact at the ballot box, so there’s no reason to change tactics. The 2021 Legislature is just following the well-worn ruts of what previously got people re-elected. Why worry about tomorrow if we can get through today? This longstanding attitude is why budgetary belt tightening is starting to turn into bloodletting.
Cuts are hard to conceptualize until they manifest personally. The end of the school year will mean saying goodbye to beloved teachers. Familiar faces in city and county facilities are also disappearing. Soon it won’t be surprising to see recreation options decline, potholes lingering longer, local health care options reduced, ambulance service scaled back, and safety-net programs being curtailed or lost. A decline in the quality of life will also make it harder to attract and keep the hardworking people who invest in making their community better.
We need to expect more of leaders than kicking the can down the road. If they can’t deliver, we need more people willing to step up. We hope dedicated, motivated people get involved in volunteering or politics to deliver solutions. Sound bites are good, but they can better prove they care by doing something.
It will take time to redirect the behemoth of Wyoming’s bureaucracy. Continued passivity prolongs our hardship, delays the trial-and-error process needed to get back on track and doesn’t forestall the ongoing financial and social fallout. We need a better engine to power our state, but without better people operating the train, we’re going to be left on a dead-end track with engineers in a hurry to go nowhere.