It is important to give thanks. Our daily lives would be better if more people, including me, showed gratitude for the special things and people in life.
The means to express thanks are just as varied as the people who inspire them. Simple words and short notes can be just as effective as more bombastic efforts like banners and balloons. Some use emojis, poetry or personal letters to convey their moods. Others prefer offerings like flowers, a favorite drink, or presents where the effort is as appreciated as what lies beneath the wrapping paper. Instead of words, people may offer themselves to help with a project, lend a receptive ear or just sit and let time pass by. Perhaps they look for adventures to share or opportunities for the recipient to lead.
They may never use the specific words “thank you,” but hopefully their intent comes through with their words and deeds. In remarkable instances, however, I think one should be explicit.
Readers may not have sensed it yet, but this is a very special edition of the Rocket Miner. It is the last of an era, as we’re losing some truly noteworthy members of our staff. Keen-eyed observers may have noticed the disappearance of the usual “meet the staff” box. It is temporarily discontinued as talented members of our news team are stepping away to pursue personal callings.
Looking back at my time at the paper, my memories aren’t organized under specific years or job titles. Instead I categorize stretches by the teams I’ve worked with, similar to how a sports fan looks back on beloved dynasties, and I’ve enjoyed many championship seasons.
According to my personal analysis, the Rocket Miner has enjoyed an above-average number of awesome people — those with “something extra.” Unteachable talents include a sense of wonder, an artist’s eye, encyclopedic memory, the ability to get anyone to talk, page-popping design, and an innate ability to recognize what people want to say and replicate it on the printed page.
All of those skills are invaluable, but most important and irreplaceable is the ability to care. My best times at the newspaper have been when I’m working with and/or covering people who put their heart into their work. They make hard times better and good times great.
In the same way a reader may feel sad after the ending of an extra enjoyable book, there are mixed emotions as we look ahead. Like many newspapers in our Wyoming group, the Rocket Miner is going through a transition. Great opportunities come when you have a change in staff, as the voice and outlook of the coverage reflects the newsroom. As a former Rocket Miner all-star would put it, this is an extra momentous time in our history.
Support and feedback are welcome as we go through this change. We recognize we have asked much of our readership already and remain hopeful you will keep us on track as we continue forward with our mission.
We tell stories. No matter who is on staff at the Rocket Miner, that fundamental challenge is unchanged. Even before this edition of the newspaper reaches a doorstep or even the printer, people will be mobilizing to prepare the next paper. That’s our calling and what the staff will keep doing.
There is infinite potential in a blank page. You can fill it with. . .anything. The key thing is finding details worth sharing and putting them together in the best possible way, page after page, edition after edition, year after year. We still have people committed to doing that and are working to find more to join us.
To honor the wonderful people we’re losing, I’d like to make a few simple requests.
— One, help us keep telling stories that the community needs to hear. Continue the work these writers have started by sharing the news big and small. Send us tips, milestones, letters to the editor, photos, and more. We have a spotlight to share and intend to keep it concentrated on our Wyoming achievements.
— Two, take a moment to count your blessings. Do you have people in your life who have made you better? Have you been touched by those who share skills, opinions, successes, failures, highs and lows? Are they honest enough with you to help you stay on course or change your mind, as necessary, to get you to where you need to be? Do they allow you to improve yourself and be in a better position to do the same for others?
If the answer is yes, and I hope it is, bask in the warmth of that realization. It is a treasure. Don’t take it for granted.
— Three, share that feeling with others. Show appreciation for the people in your life.
Make a call, cook a favorite dessert, or just spend some time on the couch talking and listening. Do something that makes the both of you smile.
By doing that, you will join with me in recognizing the special ones who care.
My thanks goes out to Chris, Connie, Cortney, Emily, Hannah, Kellie, Kou, Lisa, another Lisa (they know who is who), Lloyd, Mike, Nicole, Wes, others who have come before, and the ones who are still to come.