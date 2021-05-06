There’s nothing like local news written by a local reporter. A person who has grown up in a community can draw upon the roots and connections that have formed over the years. Their familiarity with resident expectations and trends helps them identify stories and topics worth pursuing.
Keeping the public informed and authorities accountable are vital parts of the job. The relationship goes two ways as the newspaper works to educate and equip the readers, and as they spring into action, part of the public’s job is to help keep the paper on track. It’s great to get tips or detailed submissions, but some of the best articles that have appeared in the Rocket Miner came from casual conversations while out and about in the community. Being willing to pay attention and listen helps us share incredible stories.
Like all things, the journalism profession has progressed over time. Media consumption habits change with advancements in society. Printed dispatches have been supplemented by radio, television and the internet. Technology upgrades have changed how we interact with our news. We’re not too far removed from needing to adjust antennas or dispatch a nearby child to change the channel. Now we can soak in nearly real-time developments from the opposite side of the world as they stream out of the tiny screen in our hands.
News outlets have seen mixed results from more recent media trends. On the plus side, updates can be delivered at the speed of wireless connections.
E-editions can be delivered directly to readers. The Rocket Miner is more often streaming live video from events and posting curated photo galleries or summary stories immediately after events.
Extra analysis, in-depth reporting and breaking news can be found at rocketminer.com. Without the restrictions of a printed page, this is where we deliver extra content. Instead of showing only the best picture or two, you might see more than a dozen photographs and some video clips to go with them.
Other outlets are doing the same, and the public is benefitting from this as 16-40% of Google search results are for news content, according to the News Media Alliance. More people are getting their news online than ever before. Potentially, you’re reading these sentences after accessing our online edition or a social media link.
Our profile and our ability to relay the news are better than ever, but the digital age has also brought about downsides. The day only remains 24 hours long, and the easy access offered by online portals has prompted people redirect their time. While traffic to the top 50 news sites is up 39% since 2014, newspaper circulation is down 48% since 2002, according to the NMA.
This has led to parallel changes in revenue streams and how the money is divided. The News Media Alliance said an estimated 60% of U.S. digital ad revenue is captured by Google and Facebook, and these platforms can take as much as 70% of the advertising revenue. Despite being the originators of the in-demand content, newspapers are seeing their share of the profit decrease, which has led to more staff layoffs, limited publication, and closed doors.
David Chavern, president and CEO of the News Media Alliance, testified before Congress that, “News is not just a form of ‘content.’ Professional journalism is not only highly engaging and popular, it also sustains civic society in ways that other content forms simply do not. We’ve seen what happens when people don’t have access to the facts. A society without quality reporting is not one that we would recognize. Today, local journalism is under threat because the dominant digital platforms control access to audiences and refuse to fairly value what we provide.”
The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act has been proposed to create a safe harbor to help smaller news outlets. The bipartisan bill has supporters from both sides of the political aisle plus 48 state press associations representing 49 states, including the Wyoming Press Association. It proposes a temporary window for news publishers to collectively negotiate with Facebook and Google for fair compensation with provisions to make sure the parties operate in good faith. This market-based legislation is meant to correct the competitive imbalance and give local news producers a boost so they can focus on what they do best – cover the news.
There are many ways to show your support to continue local news. First, keep reading the Rocket Miner and sharing it with people. Second, ask Wyoming legislators to support the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act and other measures to allow smaller outlets to seek better deals for everyone, have the parties work together, and create a fair playing field. Third, get more involved in the community through the newspaper. Check out the virtual and in-person events that are prompted. Write a response to the articles or guest columnists. Share a mesmerizing photo or a thoughtful comment on a post.
All of these things will put the Rocket Miner and similar news outlets in a better position to write about the local news that impacts you, your family, and your neighbors.