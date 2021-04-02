There are certain services that we expect to be infallible. When we flip a switch, we expect the lights to come on. When we raise the thermostat, we want heat to radiate from the vents. When we send kids to school, we expect them to be educated. When we call 911, we want help to be dispatched quickly with proper medical, fire, and law enforcement personnel backing them up. We shouldn’t take the people who provide these essentials for granted, but we shouldn’t have to worry about these fundamentals being available.
Concerns are increasing, however, as revenue forecasts continue to be sobering and we’re told more budget cuts are inevitable. We watched as ambulance service in Sweetwater County nearly lost its supporting subsidy, and we’re still waiting for the fallout of the state education bill. Hard decisions will set the tone for the coming years, and we should have more debate, engagement and creativity as we decide what we will prioritize and what we will sacrifice.
The debate over ambulance funding provides a good example. At the start, we want to credit the Sweetwater County Commission for listening to public comments and deciding to continue the subsidy for the Castle Rock Hospital District and Sweetwater Medics LLC through the current fiscal year. Their good faith move gives stakeholders like the cities of Green River and Rock Springs, and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County more time to consider options. We hope they make the most of their time, as the 2021-22 fiscal year is fast approaching.
We wish a funding ultimatum didn’t have to be issued in the first place and hope we don’t see another one repeated in the coming months. The stakes are already high when it comes to first responders. We can’t recall anyone challenging the shared belief that ambulance services are essential, and that alone should have been incentive to start brainstorming solutions. It’s understandable that some parts of the discussion need to take place behind closed doors, but we think more progress could have been made more quickly if the topic was raised more frequently at county or city government meetings or in additional public forums.
Of course, that would also require more buy-in and participation from the community. Some elected officials expressed disappointment that people weren’t getting more involved and educated about ambulance issues. Some members of the Rock Springs City Council noted there was a lot of online chatter but few people sharing their views during public comments or in correspondence.
Residents should offer informed opinions and solutions. They can help the decision makers better direct their attention and resources. The people have the power to apply pressure to solve problems in constructive, productive ways. They can also make an ugly situation worse and should be encouraged to make wise decisions. Wasting time on petty squabbles increases the risks of failing our most vulnerable family members and neighbors.
That brings us to out-of-the-box thinking. The old playbook isn’t cutting it. Political leaders like Gov. Mark Gordon have warned that we can’t simply slash our way out. Long-term energy predictions indicate that we can’t just hunker down and wait for the next boom because it isn’t expect to be as robust as before. Wyoming needs new tactics. After years of paying lip service to economic diversification, smarter spending and increased cooperation, we need to see more action.
Harkening back to the question of how to support long-term, sustainable ambulance service, original ideas should be entertained. Multiple people have cited the study that suggested ambulances be placed under the management of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The editorial board suggests dreaming bigger and combining emergency services under a single umbrella.
Firefighters deploy as part of the standard medical response. With that in mind, we say instead of the multitude of fire districts, we could have one all-encompassing entity that oversees the public’s fire and ambulance needs. This would bring our most skilled workers together in a way that would maximize their reach and expertise while also reducing costs. Duplicated items could be reduced like administration and training expenses. Bulk purchase and insurance figures are decreased when negotiated on behalf of a larger pool of people.
Extrapolating the idea further, we could employ this concept to combine Sweetwater County school districts, police departments, and other parallel operations that are located only a few miles apart that have the potential to be stronger together than separate. Egos and traditions would have to be put aside to do this, but the public would benefit from those additional sacrifices.
Substantial work remains to be done, both with ambulance services, public education, and other services that will be squeezed by funding reductions. The Wyoming Legislature postponed crucial decisions, such delaying the creation of new revenue streams to support a state in transition, so that makes it even more important that we put our heads together. The community has enough brain power and passion to chart a better way forward, but that’s not enough unless we’re also communicating and cooperating. High stakes alone won’t stop us from failing, but if they keep us honest and on track, hopefully we’ll figure out a way to continue these services without interruption.