It is with heavy but resolved hearts that we endorse a requirement that the people of Wyoming wear facial coverings under limited, specific conditions.
The coronavirus continues to spread in neighboring states and within our own communities. There have been too many avoidable deaths; and while the death rate remains low, there are increasing reports of lingering complications among survivors. Local, state, and federal health officials are recommending that mask wearing be paired with additional distancing and hand washing to limit the number of cases and deaths. These requirements can be intrusive and uncomfortable, but we think that they are preferable to more extreme measures like business closures or movement restrictions.
Don’t mistake our reluctance for a lack of belief in masks’ effectiveness or necessity. Doctors have long worn masks to lower the risk of infection, and mask requirements helped dozens of countries control their COVID-19 caseloads. We clearly see that a government requirement is a far-reaching, polarizing solution that comes with baggage that will impair its adoption. The better solution would have been widespread voluntary compliance, but the coronavirus isn’t waiting for opinions to change, so we don’t think we should wait any longer either.
A small fire can be extinguished with limited resources. Getting a forest fire under control requires greater commitment and costs. Because more people didn’t do more to combat COVID-19, more will be required now; and if more is not done today, even more will be required tomorrow. Since the current noncompulsory tactics aren’t working, stronger methods are needed.
We don’t like the precedent this would set and recognize we will need to be on our guard to make sure it is not stretched beyond reasonable limits. However, we think this is one of the cases where government intervention is required for the sake of the community good.
Why do we endorse face mask requirements? We do so for the same reason we support speed limits, hunter’s safety classes, turn signals, speed bumps, driver’s licenses, child labor laws, fishing licenses, traffic lights, work safety standards, building codes, minimum wage, seat belts, taxes that fund Social Security and Medicare, drug and alcohol laws, and child safety seats. Sometimes people have to be pushed to do what is right. It’s deplorable that there have to be laws governing exploitation, child abuse or murder, but our society is better when higher standards are set and enforced. We also see fewer deaths.
A mask requirement should include narrowly tailored guidelines. We like some of the requirements that have already been passed at the county level in the state, such as the ones limiting the application to those who are in line for or inside businesses, obtaining medical care or when riding public transit. Exceptions are also a must, as there are some who have legitimate medical considerations, but being uncomfortable isn’t good enough.
President Donald Trump has declared himself a wartime president, and a country must make sacrifices to beat our enemies and ensure victory before the homefront can return to normal. Too many people are expecting the reward without putting in the work; and if enough people don’t volunteer for the fight, a draft is required.
There is still time to avoid more deaths and a government requirement. Our preferred option is for more of us to wear masks when we're around people from other households, wash our hands, and keep a safe distance apart.
Based on our best understanding of the current data, we're almost out of time. This is not scare mongering; this is not propaganda; this is erring on the side of caution because we care. Please make the responsible choice today, or you might not have the option -- or as many healthy loved ones -- tomorrow.