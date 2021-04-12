It’s easy to miss good news. It may not be as flashy or colorful as the latest dumpster fire controversy, but ignoring the positive can warp your perspective and depress your optimism. A clear head and honest perspective is worth preserving, so take more time to share more praise.
DEFENDING THE COMMUNITY: While it’s unclear how much longer the coronavirus will remain a daily threat, we know that as long as it looms, we have steadfast, dependable defenders working to keep us safe. Workers with the state and Sweetwater County health departments, Community Nursing, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Castle Rock Medical District, and other partners continue to deliver up-to-date information about COVID-19, vaccination efforts, and what we need to be doing to protect ourselves and those around us.
Local health experts stress that if people have questions, they’re available for one-on-one conversations. They want people to make informed health decisions and not be distracted by politics or misinformation. Our hope is that coronavirus will fade into a background concern, like the flu, but continued vigilance is needed for now. Any racer will tell you that you risk defeat if you let up before the finish line. We’re closer than we’ve ever been, but a premature celebration could cost us a win and so much more.
Continued kudos to Dr. Jean Stachon, local health workers, and everyday people who continue to practice distancing, wear masks, wash hands and take other safety steps when necessary. This shows you care, and we thank you for it.
SOMETHING TO CHEER ABOUT: Local athletes have been putting it all out on the line. Some have already seen their seasons end; some are still working toward a postseason birth; and some have a confirmed date with destiny at nationals.
We’re overflowing with examples from the club, middle school, high school and collegiate levels, and to try to name them all is to leave ourselves embarrassed when our oversight is discovered.
So as a general word to our local athletes, let us share something that came from our coaches. Years from now, when you no longer remember personal records or the team stats, we hope you still can recall the teammates who became your friends and the lessons that you were able to apply off the field. That’s the true value of sports, and we hope you can pass that treasure to others.
SHOWTIME IN SWEETWATER COUNTY: Students at Green River High School, Rock Springs High School, and Western Wyoming Community College have built sets, crafted costumes, memorized lines and rehearsed over and over again to be ready to put on noteworthy shows.
Audiences are wanted to revisit classic fairy tales like Cinderella, groove with skid row’s doo-wop beats at the “Little Shop of Horrors,” or tempt fate and family feuds with “Romeo and Juliet.” Don’t make the excuse that you’ve seen these stories before. No matter how many productions you’ve seen, you’ve never seen the one that features local casts and crews bringing their own spin to the staging and delivery. These are shows like no other.
You might be so surprised by what you see that you decide to buy another ticket to see or stream it again. We hope the casts “break a leg” and the crowds shout “encore!”