 It was the best hug ever! It was long, filled with meaning, and cut right to my heart. The hug was saying things that went way past words. I was surprised by it, which is odd because I am a hugger. I hug everyone. I hug friends every time I see them. I hug people I meet. I hug strangers. This hug was initiated by one of the people I love the most in my life. One of the people I am closest to. One of the people I cherish. I was surprised by it because this person and I rarely hug. 

The hug stayed with me for days. I relived it over and over and each time I enjoyed it like it just happened. I savored the feeling. 

