I’m a proud librocubicularist. As much as you probably want this to mean I’m starting a new political party of which I will be its presidential candidate, alas, this isn’t the case. The Word Nerd party would be a better name, although “librocubicularist” is my current favorite sesquipedalian word.

To be a librocubicularist is to be someone who reads in bed. I love reading in bed. After kids are asleep and I’m winding down for the day, I read for about 20–30 minutes. And, for me, it has to be fiction. You see, I used to read non-fiction books about ways to help right the wrongs of the world, or about problems of injustice. While these books are definitely important, reading them before bed would get my mind ramped back up, leading to trouble sleeping.

Curtis Honeycutt is a wildly popular syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

