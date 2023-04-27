It’s a state of awe. One of the deepest and most powerful aspects of the human experience. It changed their self-concept, their connection with others, and the way they see the world. These are examples of how this overwhelming experience of emotions and feelings is described.  

This phenomenon has been experienced by astronauts when they see the Earth from the distance of space. It has been named the Overview Effect. It is an experience that shifts the perspective of what the Earth is and makes the viewer feel interconnected with the planet and all who live there.  

