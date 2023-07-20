This week the Starling Company presents “Next to Normal,” a mental illness rock musical. The story focuses on a family that has been touched by tragedy and doesn’t know how to cope with lingering emotional damage. We hope you join us at the Broadway Theater to laugh, maybe cry, and begin conversations on mental illness.

The show illustrates the ramifications of how we engage with mental illness (or refuse to acknowledge it). The Goodmans look like the perfect loving family, but behind smiling masks, waves are steadily growing.

