Dear editor,
It is important that girls know they can join Scouts BSA. They should know that after you get past Tenderfoot, that it is more fun. It is fun going camping and doing merit badges. What we did in our troop this last summer is we went to Camp Fife, and we went zip lining. We also went camping and canoeing.
Sincerely,
Ava Rowsell, Scout BSA Troop 307
Dear editor,
Recycling should be important to everyone. Recycling helps reduce the trash in the landfill, lakes, and drains. People who recycle help make more things out of the things recycled. Recycling helps animals or any sort of life by keeping their water, habitats, and food healthier and safe. I think recycling should be important to everyone because it affects the world and any life on the world. Recycling should be a priority.
Sincerely,
Rileigh Trautman, Scout BSA Troop 307.
Dear editor,
Currently many people don't know that girls are able to be in Scouts BSA. This word should be spread around as many girls would love to join Scouting as Scouting brings many opportunities to your life. Also, Scouts can get people scholarships to college.
Sincerely,
Emily Nieto, Scout BSA Troop 307
Dear editor,
The value of Scouts BSA is very important because we learn so much in only so many years. When I heard girls were allowed in Boy Scouts, I thought about how much of an opportunity this was. I was so excited and recruited right away. That was one of the best things I have done. I have made so many friends and learned so many new and different things. I can't wait to be an Eagle Scout by the end of the year. It will be one of my biggest accomplishments. I love Scouting with Scout BSA Troop 307, and I think more girls should join. Not only the girls but boys should join troops like 70 and many others.
Sincerely,
Elizabeth Burton, Scout BSA Troop 307
Dear editor,
In Boy Scouts many people can join. There are many different things you can go on...camping trips and fun activities.
Sincerely,
Braxton Hemmert, Scout BSA Troop 70
Dear editor,
Tuesday evening, I met with eight Scouts from Scout BSA Troops 70; 307, and 8 to assist them in earning their Communication Merit Badges. They wrote letters to the editor of the Rocket Miner to express their opinion on an issue and found out about careers in the communication field. Today I am meeting with my boy Cubs and going on a walk using compasses. Thursday evening Troop 86, the one I am Scoutmaster for, will review knots and lashings. They just finished the Genealogy Merit Badge. In May they will attend spring camporee. Next Tuesday, my girl Cubs will take a walk and use compasses. Cub Scouting and Scouts BSA involves so much! Scouts learn first aid, backpacking, archery, flag care, chess, camping, knife safety, carpentry, fishing, fingerprinting, pet care, swimming, wilderness survival, conservation...the list is endless! To me, the most important thing Scouting teaches is duty to God. Scouts earn religious awards from their own churches and are taught to follow what they are taught in their homes. The cost is $75 to join and be registered through the end of the year. For those who can't afford the fee, sometimes scholarships are offered through the troop or pack. Rock Springs has 5 Cub Scout Packs, which are for children age 5 through fifth grade. There is one pack just for girls. One is only for boys. The rest are family packs. The packs meet at different times and places, and parents can choose whatever pack fits their schedule. Pack 86, the one I am in, are family packs for both boys and girls. Youth ages sixth grade through 12th join troops. Rock Springs has 2 troops for girls and 4 for boys. Weekly meetings are held separately, but girls and boys will attend summer camp with both types of troops and can do merit badges together, like we did Tuesday evening. Anyone interested in Scouting can contact our BSA field executive, Budd Allen, at 307-707-5365. I love Scouting and hope this letter helps encourage parents to check it out.
Sincerely,
Vera Trefethen