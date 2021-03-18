Inciting Republicans to violence is not a good and constructive way to run Wyoming, or the nation. That, however, is what state Representative Chuck Gray, R-Casper, among others, is doing. In a recent article in the Casper Star-Tribune by Camille Erickson, within one paragraph Gray uses the term “radical Left” four times. He uses this term as a cudgel. He’s seemingly trying to work up Republicans to a fever pitch, so as to get them to arm themselves and seek out evil lefties, who are, after all, tantamount to communists. Communists are behind every door! The 1950s Red Scare is back.
This fake alarmism is a part of Gray’s effort to promote a bill that will do nobody any good at all. The bill’s aim is to make it harder to close inefficient and unprofitable coal plants. This effort, in the context of Wyoming’s economy, is understandable but futile. It’s part of a blame game that won’t solve any problems, and could cause social unrest where none need exist.
Frankly, however, Wyoming doesn’t have a “radical Left.” If we did, where are the red hammer-and- sickle flags? How is this radical Left to oppose all the “Don’t Thread on Me,” and “Trump This-and-That” flags? If the “radical Left” exist at all, they too are citizens who deserve to live their lives with dignity and safety, and they have a right to be heard. Their perspectives might even provide us with some good and reasonable ideas. If they are in Gray’s district, they deserve his equal and respectful treatment.
Democrats make better capitalists than Republicans. Democrats are economically more creative, realistic, and honest. I’m a Democrat, so do I fall into Gray’s category of the “radical Left?” It’s alarming that Gray is inciting Republicans to violence against Democrats, those countless evil communists, and me too. We’ve seen this in Wyoming a lot, and on the national stage, too.
At least 30% of Wyomingites are Democrats, and some unknown percentage of Republicans, at least half, are moderates. Much of the leadership of the state’s Republican Party is, however, a little too enthusiastic about their party’s extreme-right political positions. They are ideological freaks. These are the people who are, invariably, seeking to oust Liz Cheney, because she, quite accurately, condemned Trump for causing the violent attack on our nation’s Capitol. Ask yourself, if Trump’s speech at the Lincoln Memorial had never happened on Jan. 6, would the attack on the Capitol have happened at all?
Aside from Gray’s unnecessary attack on the majority of Wyomingites, his argument that “The radical Left is attempting destroy our Wyoming way of life by canceling fossil fuels,” is a lot of nonsense. Yes, fossil fuels have been a hugely important part of Wyoming’s history, for both good and ill, but it can in no way be said that the current economic crisis, brought on by a crash in commodity prices, is a surprise.
Many writers, myself included, have for years been trying to warn that Wyoming has got to diversify its economy, because, sooner or later, profitable economic conditions for fossil fuels would change, and they would go from being an asset to a liability.
Pandemic or not, the crashed prices we’ve seen in fossil fuel would be about the same. This economic trajectory has been obvious for at least a decade. In 2019, Gov. Gordon used the words “robust” and “thriving” to describe the state’s coal industry. These descriptive words were a lie. Adjectives can be bent to persuade to a point, but too much of a bend goes from being persuasion to being a lie. Rep. Gray, too, is perpetuating lies that are deepening the state’s entrenchment into a weird existential crisis; it seems we just can’t tell the truth.
What I’m saying may not be popular, but it is truthful. Unfortunately, I really don’t have solutions to the economic, political and environmental troubles that our state has, but a sort of intervention is needful if we are to take an honest appraisal of our situation. An objective outsider would say that we are hateful, broke, and dirty. Certainly, however, a first step is toning down the vitriol, taking a few deep breaths, a little walk, and having an honest, cleareyed look at what our situation really is. The “Left,” radical or otherwise, may even be able to make some positive contributions.
Tom Gagnon, Rock Springs