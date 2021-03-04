Hello, my name is Logan Conover and I'm a 12-year-old Boy Scout of Troop 86 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. I am writing this letter to encourage everybody in our communities to adopt more homeless cats.
The reason for this is because I love cats, and too many cats do not have a warm home at night and in the winter.
If you would like to adopt a cat in Rock Springs, you can visit the Red Desert Humane Society at 310 Yellowstone Road or call 307-362-1636.
If you would like to adopt a cat in Green River, you can visit 80 E. Teton or call 307-872-0570.
Thank you for your kindness and love toward cats!
Logan Conover