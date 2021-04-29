Dear editor,
The Rock Springs Bureau of Land Management field office is updating the resource management plan covering 3.6 million acres in Sweetwater and neighboring counties. The current plan was implemented in 1997 and it is well overdue for an update. The plan will provide direction for the management of wildlife, recreation, energy development and multiple uses of our public lands.
Some of the areas are the Big Sandy, home to deer, elk, antelope, sage grouse, black bears and numerous streams to fish; the Red Desert to Hoback migration corridor. This corridor is 150 miles long with stopovers for deer at Table Mountain, Steamboat Mountain, and the Jack Morrow Hills. The Jack Morrow Hills and northern Red Desert, over 620,000 acres, are crucial habitat for antelope, deer, elk, and upland game birds.
Little Mountain, we all know, is one of southwestern Wyoming's true gems and home to trophy elk and a struggling mule deer population. These and the Killpecker Sand Dunes, Oregan Buttes, Devils Playground, Twin Buttes, and Adobe Town all provide unique recreational opportunities for hunters, fisherman, campers, ATV riders, hikers and sightseers.
An updated plan may have sighted the Sweetwater solar plant in a more wildlife friendly area, and mitigated the antelope, that during times of heavy snow were pushed onto Highway 372, resulting in the deaths of many and a hazard to motorists.
Thank you,
Michael Burd, Green River