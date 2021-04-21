Dear editor,
The idea of eating animals who were inadvertently killed by drivers on state highways — something that’s now legal in Wyoming — understandably makes some people squeamish, but if one wishes to eat animal flesh, then it’s less cruel to eat animals who were accidentally killed on the streets than those who were painfully killed in slaughterhouses.
Most animals killed on roadways lived a free life and died a fast, unexpected death. But cows, pigs, chickens, turkeys, and other animals raised for food are confined to filthy, crowded sheds. They never breathe fresh air or feel grass beneath their feet. They’re torn away from their loved ones, and many are castrated, branded, debeaked, or subjected to other painful mutilations. At the slaughterhouse, they’re often scalded alive or dismembered while they’re still conscious.
If the thought of supporting such cruelty makes you sick to your stomach, then opt for roadkill, or better yet, tasty vegan foods that no one had to die for. Visit www.PETA.org for free vegan recipes and product suggestions.
Sincerely,
Heather Moore, The PETA Foundation