Dear editor,
Thank you to the teachers, children and schools of Sweetwater County for the letters and cards to our soldiers who go in harm's way to protect us. Not to long ago, I saw on the television (4) soldiers were hurt in an attack in the Iraq war. I hope they heal fast and get one of our letters or cards from our children. We got a lot of letters and cards, hopefully, that we can share with some other branches of services “which is not a bad idea.”
Again, we have the best kids in Sweetwater County. All I have to do is answer the call to help our Soldiers.
Thank you and God bless,
Harry Holler, Green River