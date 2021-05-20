web only Letter to the editor Letter to the editor: Join Boy Scouts so you don’t miss out May 20, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dear editor,Scouts are very fun, especially the campouts. I feel like all the boys and girls who are not in Boy Scouts are really missing out.Sincerely,Matthew Lemon, Troop 86 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Arrest Report May 17: Charges include shoplifting, assault RSPD provides update on teen missing since Christmas Arrest Report May 16: Charges include domestic battery Arrest Report May 11: Charges include manufacture or delivery of controlled substances Arrest Report May 15: Charges include domestic battery, DWUIs Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.