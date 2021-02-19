Dear editor,
I have been actively helping send cards, letters, drawings and nonperishable items to our military overseas. This year we have our elementary schools in Green River, Rock Springs and Wamsutter participating to send troops letters, cards and drawings.
I would appreciate the help from our merchants and citizens who can donation nonperishable items to be shipped with the cards and letters. Nonperishable items can be delivered to the Rock Springs Army Recruiter Office Sergeant Solt at 1577 Dewar Drive Suite 103, Rock Springs, WY, 82901, or call 307-362-1765. The deadline is Thursday, March 18, 2021.
I am unable to pick up the nonperishable items this year. Any help will be greatly appreciated.
Harry Holler, Green River