Dear editor,
Hello my name is Braxton Reed and I am part of Troop 86 from Boy Scouts. I decline with four-day school week because kids have to go to school longer and it also goes into what should be summer break. The bad time of four-day school week is you get less time with your family. Yes you should have Friday off to hang out with them but what if they are working on Friday. Thank you for listening to why I don’t think we should have a four-day school week.
Yours truly,
Braxton Reed, Troop 86