Dear editor,
In response to Tom Gagnon's letter to the editor on Dec. 12, 2020, I am right.
I am right to exercise my First Amendment rights if I have something to say. And I will.
I am right to exercise my Second Amendment rights if I feel my family, friends or even a perfect stranger is in danger. And I will.
I am right to exercise my right to vote for whoever I want, for whatever reason I choose. And I will.
In fact, I am right, as an American citizen to exercise ALL of my Constitutional rights even though some resort to sand box name calling ..."Hollywood liberal"?!? ... and stereotyping/profiling ... "Trump has been disgusting, his supporters, his excuse makers, are by association, also disgusting." It is difficult to even acknowledge such a "tunnel vision" statement.
At least Mr. Gagnon confesses "I was 'objectifying women.' OK, I admit it, although this has never happened before." Is that a quote from Bill Clinton?
Like the mainstream media, unless you completely agree with his opinion, it is "an attack."
Meanwhile, these past four years have witnessed the most mocking, insulting and lying about a president we have ever had.
Mr. Gagnon doesn't hesitate to consider that many American citizen's voted for Trump because they were scared to death to elect a man who can't even pronounce the names of the people he is supposedly appointing to his top cabinet positions.
Like liberal politicians telling their constituents to stay home, from their time share condos in Cabo San Lucas, Mr. Gagnon wagers that I "won't be wearing a mask" while he is "camping, hiking and exploring, and enjoying the relative warmth, of The Big Bend area of Texas." I'd be willing to wager he didn't get there in a raft.
Dan Kershisnik