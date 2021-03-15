Dear editor,
My name is Bobbie Aldred and I am a Scout in Troop 86. I was born in Rock Springs and have lived here my whole life. I think Rock Springs is a good place to live. For people who are new to Rock Springs, I would like to tell you about my favorite things about Rock Springs.
There are many things I like about Rock Springs, here are a few of them.
1. Many communities our size don’t have parks like we do. We have parks to represent things, like veterans.
2. The next thing I like about Rock Springs is all of the places that are available to do several different sports. A lot of these sports take place at the parks I mentioned above.
3. Rock Springs has so much to offer as far as outdoor activities. We have so many trails to adventure on and there are several attractions nearby such as the petroglyphs, Boars Tusk, the Killpecker Sand Dunes and the waterfalls at White Mountain.
Me and my family try to enjoy these things often and I hope that you do to.
Bobbie Aldred, Troop 86