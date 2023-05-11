Dear Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board and Administration,
We, a group of concerned stakeholders within the school community, are writing to express our desire for transparency, honesty, and accountability in the decisions and actions taken by the school board and administration. Our goal is to work to ensure that our schools are providing the best possible education and environment for our students.
We believe that transparency and honesty are essential components of effective leadership and decision-making. As stakeholders, we want to be informed about the decisions that are being made on behalf of our students and community. We believe that open communication and a willingness to listen and address feedback are critical to the success of our schools.
It is important to note that our intention is not to be accusatory, but rather to hold the school board and administration accountable for their actions. We recognize that change is not easy, and we are committed to working collaboratively with you to achieve our shared goals.
To that end, we will be sending letters frequently to the school board and administration, outlining our concerns and challenges, as well as our expectations for change. We believe that this ongoing dialogue will help to foster a better understanding of what the community needs and expects from the school board and administration.
In conclusion, we believe that by working together and holding each other accountable, we can create a school system that meets the needs of our students and community. We look forward to collaborating with you on this important mission.
Sincerely,
Members of the Sweetwater County District #1 Accountability Group