Island Richards

Friday’s news that Rocky Mountain Power will all but abandon coal powered electrical generation in Wyoming by 2030 is unwelcome, but not unexpected. Rocky Mountain Power has to make business decisions based on what they believe is best for their shareholders, but here in Sweetwater County it is a bitter pill.

2030 is not far away, but in the meantime Sweetwater County will continue to work toward energy and economic diversification.

Commissioner Island Richards is a representative from the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners. He can be reached via email at richardsi@sweetwatercountywy.gov.

