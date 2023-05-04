Sometimes most of us like a bit or a lot of popcorn.
I’m a “once a weeker” popcorn consumer, and my tradition is Sunday night popcorn after coming home from evening church.
This tradition goes way back to my earliest memories.
Growing up in southeastern Kentucky, Sunday night popcorn was a tradition that prevailed for our family.
Dad was a circuit-riding preacher, and later, after abandoning a horse, he made his circuits in a Model T Ford.
From the days when I was three years old.
seventy-five years ago, popcorn on Sunday night was normal fare.
Then when my wife and I were married in the summer of 1967, popcorn became our family tradition in our new home that would soon include all seven of our children.
Usually, popping popcorn is as fun for me as grilling out hotdogs and hamburgers.
It’s something I do in a big pan that I shake as I pop the corn so most all the popcorn pops.
Nevertheless, usually there are a half-dozen kernels that defy the heat and remain un-popped.
Once in a while, a kernel cracks but does not pop. Such “old maids” as the popcorn industry calls un-popped kernels get thrown out.
Yet, last Monday evening as I finished up some uneaten popcorn, I counted out eight kernels, and re-popped them in a little coconut oil, and they all successfully popped.
That’s when I decided to research the whole matter of un-popped corn to try to explain the reasons or the mystery of “old maids.”
I found out many things that were new to me, and may become new to you, but the most helpful material was from a November 1 entry in 2018 by Jason Katz.
First of all, I learned that popcorn in popping grows to be 30 times its original size after popping.
Popcorn is not normal corn, but a special variety of maize.
Maize, also known as corn in North American and Australian English, is a cereal grain first domesticated by indigenous peoples in southern Mexico about many thousands of years ago.
Just remember that while not all corn is maize, all maize is technically corn! When popcorn pops, it has two basic shapes, the butterfly which is in all directions, and the mushroom, the popcorn shape most used for caramel popcorn.
The popcorn kernels which pop, have 14-15% moisture in the hull and anything less or more will cause the popcorn kernel to not explode.
How do popcorn kernels pop?
The answer is simple: It takes pressure. The pressure from the heat placed on popcorn kernels causes a failure in the kernel’s skin, which results in the skin “popping.”
The first discovery of popcorn by carbon dating goes back to 5,600 years ago which means perhaps that Adam and Eve popped corn.
The average American eats almost 70 quarts of popcorn each year, and Americans are said to consume 17.3 billion quarts of popcorn annually.
Most of us cook popcorn in butter or oil, but in recent years, more popcorn is air popped, without oil.
The most ideal popcorn popping temperature is between 400-460 degrees Fahrenheit.
Nebraska grows the most popcorn, over 1/4th of all national production and the other high popcorn states include Ohio, Illinois, and Missouri.
In the 1800nds, popcorn was used as a breakfast cereal in America and people put milk and sugar on dry popcorn.
When popcorn is freshly harvested, it isn’t ready for popping and consumption.
This means the corn popping is not well popped, because of poor expansion, and what does pop is very chewy.
High moisture content makes popcorn susceptible to mold when stored.
Thus, popcorn growers dry the kernels until they reach an optimal moisture level which allows the popcorn to expand the most before it is packaged and placed in stores to buy.
In many countries, popcorn is used not only for eating but for threading onto string and used for Christmas tree decoration, which we sometimes did in our home as I was growing up.
January 19th is National Popcorn Day, but I have never known anyone to celebrate the day.
In researching popcorn, it is the top food to eat to help lose weight, followed by sweet potatoes, coffee, vinegar, cumin, pasta, and dark chocolate.
Also, I kept running into job opportunities for adults with autism to find work in a large corporation called, “Popcorn For the People.”
Since I still had popcorn left from Sunday night, on Tuesday, I jumped out of my routine, and ate the last quart baggie full of Sunday night’s popcorn.
It was just as good as it was back on Sunday night.
As I ate it, I thanked God for the popcorn I ate with some soup beans and corn bread.
Since two-thirds of all popcorn is eaten at home, and not at the ball game or in a theater, I suggest it may be time to turn on the heat and pop some popcorn.
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.