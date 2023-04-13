As a superintendent of churches as well as a pastor, I know, love, and try to lift up men and women, husbands and wives who are in ministry, leaders who have known great suffering in ministry.
It has been said, “War is hell, and hell is war.” Any person who is called into leadership knows well the war that leadership often faces, the jealousies, the bitter words spoken, and lived out in contempt of leaders.
The stress in leadership is not primarily about organizational spats, about strategies of ministry, or about mere interpersonal relationship struggles, among peers and followers of the Lord.
In ministry for the Lord, there are often those who mean to do their leaders, real harm.
I think of King David who wrote about the distress he faced. He wrote, “In my distress, I called upon the Lord; to my God I cried for help. From his temple He heard my voice, and my cry to Him reached His ears…God rode on a cherub and flew; He came swiftly on the wings of the wind…He sent from on high, He took me; He drew me out of many waters. He rescued me from my strong enemy and those who hated me, for they were too mighty for me.” In the year 2000, Janet Paschal wrote and sang a lovely song that is based on David’s psalm called, “God Rides On The Water.”
She starts it with her chorus, “God rides on the water; He rides on the flood; there ain't no power from hell, that's gonna stop God's wings of love; and I feel the wings of mercy, and the rain from above; God rides on wings of love.” (Verse one) When you cry every night over things that aren't right all around, you just give it a shout; those walls of doubt will come down; See God's not limited by man's degree; Oh, He’s not afraid of those army's you see; Just turn around and stand your ground; you're gonna be free. (Chorus) When your back's against the wall and you try to stand tall in faith; when you can't go under, you can't go around; so, you wait. Even when you don't understand, You’re still in the palm of His hand; so just wait. He’s never late; He's just workin' his plan.” (Chorus).
If you get a chance, listen to her sing her song.
It’s a YouTube song.
I bet you’ll listen to this catchy song more than once.
Most of us have times when we need to cry out to God to ride on the water.
Cavett Roberts told about a day in Boston when he attended a convention and was leaving the hotel to catch his plane.
The elevator in the tall hotel stopped at the seventh floor.
For some reason, no matter what Cavett tried to do, the door remained open.
Finally, Cavett noticed what was going on that he had even been cursing over.
A fine-looking gentleman with a white cane, completely blind, stepping cautiously into the elevator.
Cavett cleared his throat and said to the man, “How are you today?’
The man smiled and said, “Grateful, my friend, grateful!”
Cavett Roberts choked up and lost his impatience and worry.
He said, “I shriveled up inside into nothingness. Here was a blind man blessing the darkness while I was cursing the light. I stopped caring about whether I would catch the plane or not. That night I found myself in my prayers asking God that someday I might be able to see as well as that blind gentleman.”
Have any of us been in a jam like the psalmist David?
A lady in the disability claims department of her employer had to examine the forms that people filled out after accidents.
Question 1 was: “When did your impairment first begin to affect you?” Answer: “When I fell off the loading dock/”
Question 2 was, “At what point did your condition become severe enough to prevent you from doing your job?” Answer: “When I hit the ground.” One of my favorite movies of all my life is “Ben Hur.”
You remember the great lesson from the Jewish young man Ben-Hur who was falsely accused of throwing a roof tile at Valerius Gratus, so he was sentenced to slavery in the galleys for a crime he did not commit.
He was chained to a bench in the hole of the ship, chained to an oar.
For weeks, months, and then years, Ben Hur was forced to pull on that oar.
If he slacked the slightest, he would feel the sting of the lash.
Finally, escaping this barbaric punishment, there came the time for Ben Hur’s chariot race with Masala, the haughty Roman he had grown up with.
Chariot races are always tests of strength and endurance.
Ben Hur won the race you remember.
The years of pulling on the oars in the hole of the galley ships made him a man of steel.
Maybe some of us feel we are chained to an oar.
Call out to God to come ride on the water.
He has before.
He will again.
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.