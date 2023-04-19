In the dark moments of life, many of us feel like damaged goods.
We not only feel like we are not living up to God’s standards; we know we are not.
We also know we are falling short of other’s expectations in our dark moments.
Sadly, in those moments, we may feel like not only damaged goods, but lost, lonely, rejected and wavering in our confidence that we are worthy of love.
How many people are there, are there not millions who feel not good enough?
No matter what our prejudices are as humans, God gives an unqualified “Yes!” to the worth of every person.
God doesn’t drop His standard of holiness or His laws of life to say yes to every person.
Though God hates sin, He loves without prejudice every person in the universe. That’s the good news from heaven.
That’s why Jesus died on the cross to pay the penalty of all of our sin.
His offer of eternal salvation to all who repent, believe, and receive Him is unqualified.
Nevertheless, millions pass up God’s offer that was paid for fully at the cross of Calvary.
Millions refuse to humble themselves and surrender their lives to the Lord.
In 2013, South Africa celebrated the 21st anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release from being for 27 years a political prisoner.
Most citizens in South Africa will never forget the day Mandela was released.
Nelson Mandela showed himself to be a remarkable man as he stood for peace by including even his enemies in a new government in South Africa.
In November of 2009, the United Nations declared the 18th of July as Nelson Mandela International Day.
Every year it is marked with acts of good works in communities world-wide. Nelson Mandela gave 67 years of his life to the struggle for social justice and the end of apartheid rule in South Africa.
Nelson Mandela, in honor of his 90th birthday, asked the world to donate 67 minutes of public service in his honor.
Instead of gifts, he asked everyone who would accept the challenge to take some time out of their busy day to give back to their community.
Nelson Mandela, known by many as “Tata Madiba” has become a world respected and beloved, wise, color-blind man who has devoted his life to the service of humanity.
Both Mandela’s parents were illiterate, but his mother was a devout born-again Christian who sent Mandela to a local Methodist school when he was seven years old.
He came to personal faith in Jesus and was baptized and given his English forename of “Nelson” by his teacher.
His critics on the right denounced him as a communist terrorist, and those on the far left opposed his eagerness to negotiate and reconcile with apartheid supporters.
He served as the first black head of state and the first elected South African president in a fully representative democratic election.
Nelson Mandela received over 250 honors including the Nobel Peace Prize.
Among his most famous quotes are these:
“I have never regarded any man as my superior, either in my life outside or inside prison.”
“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” He said this on his 90th birthday celebration.
Another quote from 1998, is “Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people.”
“Difficulties break some men but make others. No axe is sharp enough to cut the soul of a sinner…one armed with the hope that he will rise even in the end.”
After suffering a prolonged respiratory infection, Nelson Mandela died on December 5, 2013, at the age of 95. Someone accidently revealed and printed his obituary early thinking he would die, but they mistook the day of his death.
All of us will die. But what are we doing with our lives today?
In our home growing up, we had a motto that I made into a plaque at Twin Rocks Bible Camp on the upper Middle Fork of Maces Creek near Viper, Kentucky.
That motto still stands strong in my thinking as I live my life.
It is the only hope for any of us, including Nelson Mandela.
The motto is “Only One Life, Twill Soon Be Past. Only What’s Done For Christ Will Last.”
The worth of every man, from such an internationally known hero as Nelson Mandela, to the least traveler who sleeps under the viaduct on I-80, out by Kentucky Fried Chicken, is that Jesus died for each of us, and we each may find our worth only by surrendering to His sacrifice for us.
We each mean the world to Jesus.
He is seeking each one of us for His very own, if we will give our hearts and lives to Him.
We are not saved by what we do, or even if we receive the Nobel Peace Prize.
Our only salvation is found in our receiving Jesus into our lives as our personal Savior.
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.