A couple three years ago, my wife and I traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, to represent a world mission board to India that I chair, which often meets off Camelback Road in Paradise Valley, part of Phoenix. I have often enjoyed leading meetings at the church there, as it is a campus of buildings surrounded by desert cactus and mesquite bushes, with large Saguaro cacti in view. Having stayed often at the nearby home of our former president and fellow board member, Bob, an architect, and his wife, Jan, they often sent me out to their back yard to pick grapefruit and navel oranges to take back home on my return flight.
This particular trip had me going to conduct a service of remembrance with Jan and her children in their home, as God took Bob Home to Glory. I won’t soon forget representing our mission board and sharing words from the Bible and a short eulogy with the family. Earlier this summer, I traveled with my wife down to Bisbee, Arizona. We celebrated the weddings of two of our grandsons, Isaac being wed to Nichole, and Elijah being married to Hope. Bisbee is close to the border, so we visited the border town of Douglas, just across the great wall from Agua Prieta.
There is something sobering about the wall between the United States and Mexico. Being stopped between Bisbee and Benson at a checkpoint reminded me of trips to eastern Europe and Russia. All the lanes funnel into one lane, and each vehicle pulls up to armed guards who either wave you on, or who start searching for drugs coming in across the border. They waved us on.
I love exploring in Arizona, east of Phoenix, in Apache Junction, with Weaver’s Needle and Lost Dutchman’s State Park in the Superstition Mountains. My favorite area is the historic copper mining town of Jerome, at 5200 feet. Founded in 1876, Jerome was once the fourth largest city in the Arizona Territory with a population of 15,000 in the 1920’s. Four different disastrous fires destroyed most of the town before the city was incorporated in 1899. This roaring mining community became a ghost town after World War II, when Phelps Dodge Mine closed in 1953. In 1967, Jerome was designated a National Historic District by the federal government.
Today, Jerome is a thriving tourist and artist community with a population of 450. I have enjoyed exploring Jerome’s past. Mining operations and mining stories fascinate me. One story relates to the old Dutchman gold miner who dug for gold near Weaver’s Needle east of Phoenix. Shortly before he died, he stumbled into Phoenix, saying he found a large gold deposit. Many, hearing his story, got “gold fever’ and headed east of Phoenix to search for the old man’s secret mine. They never found it. Dozens of men lost their lives searching in vain for the Dutchman’s secret.
Have you ever explored abandoned mining camps? Mining operations, ghost towns, recovered mines, and historic areas of the country make me wonder what led people to go mining silver, gold, or copper there. What led them to settle in those parts? Traveling in Bisbee, at the wedding of Elijah and Hope, we found ourselves having to park nearly a mile from the church as the tiny streets in that copper mining town are not user friendly for anyone driving in an RV, as we were.
That historic mining town of Bisbee finds many people looking for hope in all the wrong places. We walked past store fronts advertising hope through tarot card readers, psychic mediums, metaphysical readers, sacred Lotus astrologists, séance rooms, spiritual consultants, and fortune tellers. Just like “gold fever” miners losing their lives looking for the Dutchman’s secret in many wrong places, people in all America, not just in Bisbee, are searching for hope where hope can never be found. There’s no hope outside of God’s Word in Jesus. Jesus is just as available as the grapefruit and navel oranges in Bob and Jan’s back yard in Phoenix. Every true seeker will find hope in Him. Call out to Jesus today. The Savior is waiting to enter your heart. Let Him come in.
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.