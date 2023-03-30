Plant a tree for which you will never live long enough to sit under it to enjoy its shade.
It’s getting to be tree-planting time.
Have you begun to start trusting God that your small unnoticed acts of service, when done with love and care, will someday yield great returns in God’s heavenly realm?
Gaze into the heavens tonight and observe the canopy of stars in God’s “multi-galaxies” heaven.
The psalmist wrote words in Psalm 3 and 4, “O you sons of men, how long will you turn My glory into shame? How long will you love vain words and seek after lies? Selah. Stand in awe, and sin not: commune with your heart upon your bed, and be still. Selah. I cried unto the Lord with my voice, and He heard me out of His holy hill. Selah.”
All of us struggle at times with self-centeredness that comes roaring into our lives to overtake us.
Yet when we have a “selah” in our hearts, which means “stop and reflect,” then it is that we regain our sense of awe in God’s presence with us in His world.
It is in those times alone with God that we cry out to Him in His holy place, and He always hears us, and He will come to us.
This Hebrew word “Selah,” is used often in the 150 psalms in the Bible.
It is used as a special musical notation telling us either as a reader or as a singer of the psalm, to slow down, pause, and make special note of what we are reading and singing.
Selah is the musical writer’s call to us to measure what’s just been said, to weigh it, to think upon it, before moving on or moving ahead.
Today, in fact, this afternoon, I am thankful to God that my taxes are done, sent in, finished, over, and that the damages were minimal.
So, I am pausing as I write to rejoice in a monumental yearly exercise that is now over and past, but my thanksgiving is not over.
In my mind’s eye, I have looked outside the windows of my study and seen the blue sky and I have sung my own rendition of a song written by Burton Lane (the music) and Alan Jay Lerner (the lyrics) for the 1965 musical, “On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever).”
I watched Burton Lane play the music to Alan Jay Lerner’s song on his piano with pizzaz.
Then I watched him play and I sang my psalm to the Lord that I made up.
Do you ever make up new words to a song tune you love?
Sometimes I do.
The words I sang were, “On a clear day, Jesus, You’re beside me, and You live in my heart, on a clear day, when my way seems stormy, and I start forgetting Your love and your arms, It is then I remember how You’ve picked me up so many times before You’ve given me a new start. On this clear day, on this clear day, I will give You every; I’ll give you every; I will give you every part of my heart.”
It is on days like this that I listen for the voice of God, for Your voice, Lord Jesus.
It is in the pause, in the “selahs” of our lives each day that when we cease from our focus on what comes next, the next task, the next mile we are traveling, and the fears we all can share of the future—in those moments, God hears us in His holy heaven.
Our quiet place to listen for the voice of God or the sense of His presence can be on our bed, on our knees, in our car on a long trip, in a soaking bath, or for me, as I do laps at the recreation center, I can find my “selahs’ with God.
Life goes on, but a selah is not a total halt, but rather a new focus in the flurry of our activities, where we lock out the world around us to listen for the affirmation of You, Jesus, as I am using these moments in this editorial to listen for Your voice.
Practicing the holy art of pausing, reflecting, meditating, and thinking on the promises of God, and reflecting on the sacred events of our life brings the richest blessings to my soul.
Today as I was doing two and a half miles at the rec center, I was listening to a group called “Selah” that I learned about from my wife.
As I walked brisk fifteen-minute miles, I listened to songs like, “He Will Hold Me Fast,” “How Deep the Father’s Love for Us,” “You Raise Me Up,” “Wonderful, Merciful Savior,” and “Bless the Broken Road.”
Even in lapping the sometimes-loud noises of the voices and games on the courts below the track, there is peace in thinking of You, Jesus, and sometimes not only listening to songs I love about You, but in also talking to You, praying for people that may even be reading this editorial now.
So I end this time of worshipping You, Lord, in these open words of praise to You.
How I long for every reader of these words to find some “Selahs” in their busy lives and to join me in asking You once again to bless our broken roads as we come to know You better and better daily, as our Savior and Lord.