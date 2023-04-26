One of the most amazing joys in life is to be led of God, led to do something of great value, when it is anything but what I have been planning.
In the first century AD, a deacon named Philip was conducting successful meetings in Samaria, telling the people in many local cities and towns about Jesus.
He may well have been amazed at how God was blessing his words as he spoke about the Gospel story, telling of the life, crucifixion, death, burial, and resurrection of the Lord Jesus.
Many Samaritans were trusting in Jesus as their Messiah.
Then, clear out of the blue, the Lord sent a message to Philip.
This message seemed illogical to him.
Was he hearing it right?
God made it clear to him that his line of duty was to be interrupted by a trip way down south to the Gaza Road, a desolate desert place, as it still is today.
Had Philip gone for a second opinion from his contemporaries, they would all have told him that leaving Samaria for the Gaza Road was as foolish and ridiculous as leaving the Flaming Gorge where trout, bass and Coho silver salmon were biting, to go north of Boar’s Tusk, to try fishing in Chicken Springs in the Red Desert.
Deciding to follow the leading of God the Holy Spirit can be perplexing.
We can often see no earthly reason for choosing to follow His divine instructions.
Nevertheless, Philip listened to the Lord’s directions, dropped all his special meetings immediately, and traveled down to the Gaza Road, a desert road headed from Jerusalem to Egypt and Ethiopia. Amazingly, when Philip got to the Gaza Road, he found a man, an Ethiopian eunuch, who was a guardian of his Queen’s treasure.
This man had been up to Jerusalem, and he bought for himself a priceless scroll of Isaiah the prophet.
Finding a man to talk to in the middle of this desert was totally unlikely, but God was after this man.
Here on the Gaza Road was this eager reader, pouring over the Isaiah scroll.
The man was nearly finished with the book of 66 chapters.
He had read as far as the 53rd chapter, and he was reading from the Hebrew language.
This Ethiopian man was wise enough to know a number of languages, but the words in the Isaiah scroll still puzzled his mind.
He was reading these words, “Like a sheep He was led to the slaughter, and like a lamb before its shearers is silent, so He opened not his mouth. In His humiliation, justice was denied Him. Who can describe His generation, for His life was taken away from the earth.”
Philip had no competing opportunities in this vast desert.
So, he ran up to the chariot and asked the Ethiopian eunuch, “Do you understand what you are reading? The man with the scroll answered him saying, “How can I unless someone guides me?”
So, the Queen’s eunuch invited Philip to take a ride on the Gaza Road.
Wow! Philip must have been amazed at this offer by this guardian of the Queen’s treasures.
Beginning at the text the man was reading, Philip simply pointed the man to the One the text was speaking about—Jesus, Messiah.
The Ethiopian believed and received the message.
The text fit the One he had heard about in Jerusalem who had recently been crucified, buried, and who had risen from the grave.
He believed the message.
As they rode along, it was like coming upon Chicken Springs north of Boar’s Tusk in the sand dunes.
The eunuch saw water. and asked Philip what would hinder him from getting baptized.
Philip told him that if he believed with all his heart, they would do just that.
The eunuch replied, “I believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God.”
That small pool of water in the desert was sanctified that day, becoming his baptismal waters.
Philip went down into the water with this newly won convert and he baptized him.
Today, the presence of the Coptic Church in Ethiopia is proof that the eunuch went home to tell his awesome desert road story.
He had the privilege then to be the one explaining the Isaiah scroll to his Queen and to his own people.
Forty-seven years ago, the Lord led me away from a church I loved in central Illinois, a church that was thriving with 320 people, to a tiny group of a baker’s dozen of wonderful people here in Sweetwater County, just south of the Sand Dunes, in the Red Desert Basin.
From 320 people to 13 people seemed ridiculous, but it was the Holy Spirit’s prompting I received in June of 1976.
I look back today in awe at God’s work, and I think of the multiplied hundreds of people who have come to know the Lord, been baptized, and followed their Savior.
What is God calling you to do?
What may not look like the right path, if God is behind the instructions, may be the thrill of your lifetime.
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.