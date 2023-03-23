Recently, I drove into an idyllic setting that was almost breathtaking.
Twenty-four miles south and east of Manila, Utah, is Red Canyon Road which goes down to the Red Canyon Overlook.
This overlook is a must- see photo stop if you are traveling in Flaming Gorge Country that joins Wyoming to Utah.
The overlook towers above scenic Red Canyon which is about 700 feet wide and 1400 feet straight down!
Although, it was officially the first day of spring, it was snowing, the clouds were low and intermittently covering the scene until the sun would momentarily pierce the clouds.
The scene was heavenly, and charmingly peaceful, as the snow was 3-4 feet deep and without animal tracks to dot the landscape.
Such an unspoiled, idyllic setting made me want to see a house with a light on, to make it look like a Thomas Kincaid painting, from that painter of light.
There are few times when there is such a hush in a scene, a sense of quiet, a sense we all need in our lives.
Autumn scenes with the organized chaos of fall colors are beautiful, but this snowy wonderland carried with it a sense of peace, joy, hope, and inspiration.
The scene was so vivid; it was like a magnet drawing me into the scene, to stay there, to take it all in.
I have enjoyed some of Thomas Kincaid’s paintings such as “Moonlit Village,” a Swiss village scene in deep snow with a high spired old white church, and another painting, “A Peaceful Retreat,” that I’d like to see for real, and being a fisherman, I like his autumn fishing scene, with a man that has a trout on his line.
That painting, titled, “It Doesn’t Get Much Better,” calls me into that scene where the man is standing on a log fishing on an autumn day.
Seldom do any of us escape the rush of life and get to stop for a while to celebrate the simple ways of life, to slow down and live.
Leaving this supremely idyllic scene, my wife and I traveled home on Highway 44 enjoying the red cliffs of Flaming Gorge as we zigzagged down the mountain.
At the mouth of Sheep Creek Canyon, we started seeing mule deer.
It was snowing pretty hard now, but on both sides of the road, mule deer were everywhere.
They all were does, no bucks, and one of them ran right across the road barely missing our pickup.
In Manila, we were going to stop at the Browning’s Café, but a powerful ice storm began and soon it was a white-out all the way to Buckboard, and icy on the road home.
That’s the way life is. We have to come down from the mountain top to get home in the valley.
It reminds me of the marriage counselor who asked the woman who came to see him about her disposition in the morning when she was awakened.
He asked her, “Did you wake up grumpy this morning?”
“No,” she replied, “I just let him sleep.”
The truth is, we see often on the outside what we are feeling on the inside. Robert Browning, wrote words in a song in his verse drama, “Pippa Passes,” that live on.
I like it.
The song goes, “The lark’s on the wing; The snail’s on the thorn; God’s in His heaven—All’s right with the world.”
Even though we have to leave our idyllic and romantic scenes to come back down into our valleys of white-outs and ice-storms, we are all the better for having been able once more to see in God’s beautiful and picturesque scenes in nature a reflection of His character.
Helen Keller once said, “One can never consent to creep, when one feels an impulse to soar.”
I wish I had recorded a video of what I saw in that snowy one lane road carved between piled up snow on Red Canyon Road.
Then I would add some of my favorite pieces of music in the background of that scene.
It is on the wings of music that we soar even higher than nature can point, and in music we find access into what Job wrote about in Job 38:7.
He wrote of God answering Job out of the whirlwind, asking him, “Where were you when the morning stars sang together, and all the sons of God shouted for joy?”
What God has painted in nature, including His treasures in the snow, make me long to know and love Him more.
Lincoln Brewster in 2008, wrote a song, “You paint the night, You count the stars, And You call them by name The skies proclaim, God, You reign. Your glory shines, You teach the sun when to bring a new day; Creation sings; God, You reign. God, You reign, God, You reign; Forever and ever, God, You reign! You part the seas, You move the mountains with the words that You say; My song remains, God, You reign. You hold my life, You know my heart and You call me by name, I live to say, God, You reign."
Our trip into Ashley National Forest remains for me a reflection of God’s amazing grace, beauty, and glory.