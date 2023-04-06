Twenty-three years ago, I had the trip of a lifetime, along with my wife, of visiting Israel, the land of the Bible, and the land where my Lord Jesus walked.
Memories of that trip often come back to flood my mind.
I remember going to Qumran, where the ancient Dead Sea Scrolls were found.
Then driving on down south on the eastern shore of the Dead Sea, we stopped at Masada, an ancient stone fortress in Israel, located 1,300 feet above the Dead Sea on a tall, rocky mesa.
I walked up the face of that fortress of a mountain.
I listened to the awful story of what happened there.
I saw the Israeli flag at the top of the mountain and heard the guide tell us Masada would never happen again.
I enjoyed visiting the Sea of Galilee and going out on a fishing boat to experience a bit of the drama the disciples of Jesus must have experienced when a storm blew up there, much like storms blow in on Flaming Gorge making it unsafe to be out there in a boat.
After the boat ride on the Sea of Galilee, we all went to eat at a restaurant in the city of Capernaum where we were served Peter’s fish for dinner.
The fish came fried in their entirety. The fish looked like a carp and was full of bones, but I love any fish.
]It was delicious to me because I love fish.
On the beach at the Dead Sea, we donned our bathing suits and laid down in the salt water that held us up.
My sharpest and clearest memory of that day was the piercing sting in my eyes as I got a bit of the salty Dead Sea in my eyes.
Visiting Jericho, we visualized the day those walls came tumbling down as Joshua and the children of Israel walked around the city seven times, blew the ram’s horn, and shouted with a mighty shout.
At the Jordan River, where Jesus was baptized, I walked a ways down knee deep into that muddy river.
It helped me understand better why Naaman, the Syrian commander of the king’s army balked at the idea that seven dips in this muddy stream would ever cure him of his leprosy.
Yet, after Naaman’s fit of anger, telling his servants how much clearer the Syrian streams of Abana and Pharpar were, he quit his tirade.
Naaman’s servants insisted he go dip seven times beneath the waters. When that mighty general swallowed his pride, realizing he would die of leprosy, he decided to follow the words of the prophet Elisha.
The muddy Jordan River has no healing properties in it.
Yet obeying God does have healing properties in it.
After dipping himself under that muddy water seven times, Naaman’s servants could scarcely believe their eyes.
Naaman came out of that unpromising water a new man, free of leprosy, with his flesh restored to the flesh of a little child.
I relived many Bible stories while we were in Israel.
Sitting on the mountain where Jesus delivered the Sermon on the Mount, we could see in front of us Mt. Tabor, probably the Mt. of Jesus’ transfiguration.
From there we saw the Valley of Armageddon where that future battle is yet to be fought, where blood will flow as deep as a horse’s bridle.
Going up to the top of Mount Carmel, we relived the telling of the story when God rained down fire on the sacrifice of Elijah and defeated the 450 prophets of Baal.
It left me realizing how real all these places and people and stories in the Word of God are, stories taking us back many centuries.
We stopped at the Spring of Harod where Gideon was told to send home all the soldiers who knelt down to drink.
Gideon was facing an innumerable host of Midianites to fight with his 32,000 men. God told him to send home all the troops who were afraid.
That trimmed the troops down to 10,000 as 22,000 soldiers admitted being afraid.
Then God told Gideon his 10,000 men were still too many for Him to use to defeat the Midianites, as the Israelites might claim the victory and want the glory.
At the Spring of Harod, Gideon was to find the soldiers he could go to battle with, only those who lapped water with their tongues, like a dog laps water. 9,700 men were sent home as those few 300 men won the battle.
Of all our places to visit, I was moved to tears when my wife and I went to Calvary, the place of the skull, Golgotha.
From there we walked to the empty tomb where the stone was rolled away, not so Jesus could get out, but so we could see inside, where Jesus was buried.
That Sunday morning, the angel rolled the stone away.
Jesus rose from the dead, alive, and alive forevermore.
You don’t have to go to Israel to know Jesus is alive.
He knocks at the door of every human heart.
Resurrection Sunday, that we celebrate tomorrow, is a glorious day to ask the Lord to forgive you of your sins and ask Him to come into your heart to live by His Spirit.
Jesus is still alive today.
If you invite Him in, He will live in you forever.
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.