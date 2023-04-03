The 2024 Presidential election is beginning to loom large in our public affairs. We are less than ten months from the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, and less than a year from Super Tuesday. By this time a year from now, we will likely know who the Presidential nominees will be, or at least will have it narrowed down to two or three possibilities. With this in mind, Wyomingites should begin thinking about what the future of national politics holds and how we can be involved.

The presidency is the highest profile and most discussed political office in the country – and probably the world. The priorities, leadership, and decision-making of the President impacts countless aspects of our day-to-day life. He or she touches everything from tax rates to energy policy and those decisions have major impacts on Wyoming and her citizens. Especially for communities heavily invested in the resource extraction industry, the person who occupies the Presidency can be a major factor in whether the community prospers or struggles. Suffice it to say that Wyoming citizens are – and should be – concerned with who our next President is.

