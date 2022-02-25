ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) has compiled a list of all arts related events and programs taking place during what Mayor Kuomo officially designated as Arts Month in 2021. Create something from your imagination. Take a class. Go to a concert. Visit a gallery or museum. Arts Month 2022 invites locals and visitors to enjoy many art programs and events offered in Rock Springs, March 1 through March 30.
· March 1-31 - Sweetwater Quilters’ Open (The White Mountain Library)
· March 2, 9 - Crochet Mandala Class (the yarn and the tale)
· Every Tuesday - "A is for Art" classes, 2nd-4th grade (Community Fine Arts Center)
· Every Thursday - Open Knitting classes (Community Fine Arts Center)
· March 4 - Ryan Biter in Concert (The Broadway Theater)
· March 4, 5 - Once Upon a Mattress (Western Wyoming Community College - Theatre)
· March 8-19 - Youth Art Exhibit: Desert View Elementary School; Farson/Eden School (Community Fine Arts Center)
· March 9 - Lightwire Theatre presents The Ugly Duckling (The Broadway Theater)
· March 9 - Art Chat (Community Fine Arts Center)
· March 11 - Little Texas in Concert (The Broadway Theater)
· March 12 - YWCA Painting Party (Coal Train Coffee Depot)
· March 12 - Men of Worth in Concert (The Broadway Theater)
· March 17 - Artistry In Motion Recital (The Broadway Theater)
· March 19 - Crazy Shot Weaving Workshop (the yarn and the tale)
· March 22-April 2 - Youth Art Exhibit: Pilot Butte Elementary School (Community Fine Arts Center)
· March 24, 31- Knitting in the Round class (the yarn and the tale)
· March 25 - Sweetwater County Concert Association Presents: Chipper Lowell (The Broadway Theater)
· March 27 - Ryan Stevenson LIVE (The Broadway Theater)
· March 28 - Sweetwater County Photography Club (White Mountain Library)
· March 31 - Mayor’s Arts Awards Ceremony (Broadway Theater)
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.