ROCK SPRINGS – Every March is Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness Month, a time for individuals living with MS, family members and supporters to share their thoughts and experiences with the disease.
Rock Springs resident Leo Rodriguez was diagnosed with MS in 2007.
Rodriguez thought it was time to see a neurologist when he was having severe headaches on the right side of his head. He also began to lose some hearing in his right ear.
“They did a head scan and found some lesions forming on the right side of my brain,” Rodriguez revealed. “They followed that up with a spinal tap.”
The spinal tap showed that he had inflammation in his central nervous system along with bands of cerebral spinal fluids.
He was diagnosed with MS at Cheyenne Regional Hospital.
“When I was first diagnosed, I was scared because I knew there was no cure for the disease and if it progresses fast enough it can cause an individual to become wheelchair bound,” he expressed. “At that point in my life, I was only 23 years old.”
He added, “But I had a good group of doctors both in Cheyenne and here in Rock Springs that made sure that I was taken care of. The minute I felt a relapse coming on, I was immediately placed on steroids and the proper medications to help me through the symptoms.”
Rodriguez cannot work 40 plus hours anymore since his body won’t allow him to do so.
“I have to take injections three times a week to control the MS,” he explained. “With the lesions that I have on my brain, I get migraines really easy so I have to take a monthly injection for migraines too.”
The symptoms come and go, according to Rodriguez. They can often go from mild to severe throughout the day.
“My symptoms today include weakness in my legs and I have severe tremors in my right arm,” he described. “When the weather changes, I hurt worse.
“Some days I have a hard time getting out of bed and other days I spend most days in bed.”
Rodriguez is currently on a medication called Copaxone which is an injection that he takes three times a week.
“I see pain management to help control my body aches and they give me nerve block injections that allow me to function for a good three months without having the nerve pain that I use to have,” he shared.
He uses heating pads and tens units to help control the nerves. He tries and stay as active as possible to keep his body moving.
Rodriguez completed his degree in culinary arts along with baking and pastry arts through Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado.
“I am currently in the process of working to get all my licensing in order to start selling my products through a home-based business and online marketing so that I can be able to work at my own pace with my MS.”
He is also currently working on his associates degree in hospitality and restaurant management through the same school.
“This will give me the background that I need in order to efficiently price and market my products when the time comes,” he said.
Rodriguez isn’t alone.
“My family is always there for me when I need them no matter what!” he beamed. “Family is the most important people you need in your life when you are dealing with medical issues.
“Never push your family away during times like these. They are your guiding light.”
Rodriguez believes no one should take life for granted.
“It can all change in the blink of an eye,” he said, “I never imagined something like this would happen to me and now, here I am dealing with an incurable disease.
“Live life to the fullest!”