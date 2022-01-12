ROCK SPRINGS – Irene Boahene, a non-traditional Western Wyoming Community College student was awarded a P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education grant from the P.E.O. sisterhood. She was sponsored by P.E.O Chapter BC of Rock Springs.
Boahene is pursuing an associate of arts in elementary education with aspirations of getting a bachelor of arts in elementary education.
Boahene applied for the grant riding solely on luck.
“I felt great when I heard they’re giving me the grant,” said Boahene. “It never crossed my mind that I would win something like that.”
According to Boahene, she chose elementary education as her major because of her love for children.
“I love how they are curious and ask questions that blow your mind,” she shared. “I am also doing this because I have five kids. I want to be a good example and help them.”
Boahene is from West Africa, Ghana. She obtained her citizenship through her husband.
Since Boaheme came to the United States, she has worked in a factory, a hospital, a grocery store and a clothing store.
“When I started working with kids, I felt a sense of belonging,” she said. “I knew that was for me.”
“It was significant for me to get my citizenship because I wanted to do more for myself and my children,” she expressed. “I saw that when you have the papers to stay in America, you can get a good job, go anywhere you want to go and feel the peace of living here.”
Boaheme pointed out that her challenge in becoming a citizen was the financial cost.
“It entails a lot of money if you don’t use the right lawyer to help,” she mentioned. “Also, learning about American laws and constitutions.”
Boaheme has been living in the United States for 16 years. She has lived in New York, Boston, Atlanta, New Jersey, Ohio, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and Connecticut.
She had traveled from Europe and back to America often for four years.
“I decided to move here in 2006,” she explained.
She had met her husband during her second visit in America and decided to stay.
They were living in Connecticut when her husband got scouted by someone for a job opportunity in Rock Springs.
“He came here since he was told the income was quite good but there was no job,” she revealed. “He had to start all over by looking for a job.”
Boaheme believes the move to Rock Springs was still a good decision.
“I love how quiet it is here and how everything is close to each other.”
Boaheme is very grateful to the P.E.O. Chapter BC.
“I would like to thank Kelly Allee for introducing me to this remarkable chapter, Peg Larson, who made sure all my application forms were complete, Pam Ostdahl, who interviewed me and introduced me to the women, and the entire women of P.E.O.”
The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants t women in the U.S. and Canada who education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school themselves and/or their families.
Chapter BC has been a part of the Rock Springs community since it was organized in 1991.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. sisterhood has brought together more than a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. In addition to education philanthropies, the P.E.O. sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.
What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters.
Boaheme knows how difficult it can be for others to continue their education when they are not financially positioned to do so.
“My advice to anyone who wants to continue their education and cannot afford it is to talk to people they feel they can trust and ask within the school,” she suggested. “There might be help in front of them.
“There is nothing that you set your mind on that you can't achieve. Just aim high and go for it.”