ROCK SPRINGS -- Employees from Western Wyoming Beverages packed 60,888 meals to be distributed to local food banks during the ‘Pepsi’s Packing Out Hunger’ food packing event. Pepsi’s Packing Out Hunger was held on Dec. 18th, 2021 at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.
The event was held again in 2021 after taking 2020 off due to COVID-19 related concerns.
The donated meals are made of a high protein mix of rice and vegetables and will be distributed locally to the Sweetwater County Food Bank, Jackson Cupboard, Evanston’s Lords Storehouse and the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
The great cause turned into a dance party as 170 plus volunteers made up of employees, their families and local community members packed food for the event.
This year’s meal count brings Western Wyoming Beverages five-year total to 208,163 meals donated to food pantries in Wyoming.
“So many people are struggling to find their next meal right here in our own communities and the food we collected and packed will help so many people. It was an awesome experience watching our staff and other community members ‘bring back the fun in 2021’ with both Packing Out Hunger and Cans for Cans,” said Amber Muir, office manager of Western Wyoming Beverages.
In addition to its Packing Out Hunger event, Western Wyoming Beverages gave shoppers and consumers an opportunity to get involved. Employees from Western Wyoming Beverages collected food outside of Smith’s locations in Rock Springs, Green River, Jackson and Evanston in its annual ‘Cans for Cans’ Canned Page | 2 Food Drive.
The teams collected over 6,100 items of non-perishable food and drink items which will also benefit the Sweetwater County Food Bank, Jackson Cupboard, Evanston’s Lords Storehouse, and the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
“The statistics surrounding food insecurity in Wyoming are alarming, when you think that one-in-seven children in Wyoming do not know where their next meal will come from. It’s a real call to action. After not being able to hold the event in 2020 due to COVID, it was great to ‘bring back the fun in 2021’ and help Pack Out Hunger in Wyoming,” Sean Valentine, president of Western Wyoming Beverages expressed. “The way our team pulls together to pack over 60,000 meals in under two hours never ceases to amaze me.”
He also said, “Adding to this, our community pulling together to donate over 6,100 canned food items is incredible and reminds me why Wyoming is such a remarkable place to live!”
In Wyoming, 67,750 people struggle with hunger, 19,370 of them being children. That’s one-in-nine people and one-in-seven children in Wyoming who don’t know where their next meal will come from.
People facing hunger in Wyoming are estimated to report needing a combined $36,177,000 more per year to meet their food needs. (Feeding America, feedingamerica.org).
Western Wyoming Beverages is the distributor of Pepsi, Budweiser and many other beverage products in Western Wyoming. The company has been locally owned and operated for over 50 years. Western Wyoming Beverages has long been proud to give back to the communities in which it operates, giving back to the residents and organizations of Sweetwater County, Uinta County, Sublette County, Lincoln County and Teton County through many civic donations, sponsorships and partnerships.