bowls of caring

The first YWCA Bowls of Caring painting party of 2023 will be held at White Mountain Mall on Saturday, Jan. 21, in the center court, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 Photo Courtesy of YWCA of Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS – The YWCA’s Bowls of Caring “Open Bowl Painting Parties” are scheduled for the next four months.

According to Kayla Manniko, development director, Bowls of Caring is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year (they only have two) and it is what helps YWCA continue providing crucial services to thousands of community members per year.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus