ROCK SPRINGS – The YWCA’s Bowls of Caring “Open Bowl Painting Parties” are scheduled for the next four months.
According to Kayla Manniko, development director, Bowls of Caring is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year (they only have two) and it is what helps YWCA continue providing crucial services to thousands of community members per year.
“The event is a lot of fun and helps individuals come up with something different and creative to do together.,” said Manniko. “We get a lot of local businesses who host a party for their employees and use it as a team building opportunity.”
There are a few options for those who wish to participate. So far, the following parties have been scheduled:
- Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., White Mountain Mall (center court), Rock Springs
- Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sidekicks Wine and Book Bar, 507 Broadway St., Rock Springs (Limited Seating)
- Thursday, Feb. 23, 5p.m. - 8 p.m., Bad Joker Brewing, 830 Powerhouse Rd., Rock Springs
- Saturday, April 1, 11a.m. - 3p.m., White Mountain Mall, Rock Springs
Times and dates for parties at local coffee shop, Coal Train Coffee Depot, will be announced soon.
There are three ceramic options participants can choose from and the only fee they pay is for their ceramic painted item. A chili bowl is $15 and a mug or cereal bowl are $20 each.
Manniko mentioned that if individuals don’t want to attend an open painting party, they can have a party of their own. They can reach Manniko at 307-352-6635 to schedule their party.
Manniko will drop a kit and ceremics off at the desired party host’s location and pick the completed bowls up a day later. She will take them back to the YWCA where they will be dipped in a glaze and then fired in a kiln on site.
According to Manniko, the YWCA hosted an annual soup dinner, where over 700 individuals would attend, but once Covid hit, they no longer include that part in their event.
“We have tripled the amount of bowl painting parties we do, though, because most people like to host their own party,” she shared. “Some do team building parties, wine/ cheese/ painting parties and some even do a Super Bowl weekend painting party.”
Manniko noted that they will have an online auction with gift baskets as part of the event. It opens on Wednesday, March 22 and closes on Wednesday, April 5. The link for individuals to register is https://aesbid.org/BOWLS2023.
Bowls of Sharing began in 2004, in memory of Kathy Crabtree, an accomplished potter and co-founder of Local Color, an art gallery in Rock Springs. Crabtree's death was caused by complications of Cushing Syndrome. According to Mayo Clinic, Cushing Syndrome occurs when someone’s body has too much of the hormone, cortisol, over time.
In October 2014, the Bowls of Sharing committee decided they could no longer dedicate the time and hard work it took to produce such an event. It was passed on to the YWCA of Sweetwater County and is now called Bowls of Caring. The name had to be changed as the former name was associated with that committee’s federal tax identification number.
The YWCA is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 agency and is an affiliate of YWCA USA and World YWCA. The organization has been a part of Sweetwater County for over 40 years opening its doors in 1976. Each year, the YWCA provides thousands of individuals with services through child care, financial empowerment and advocacy. The YWCA employs 27 individuals.