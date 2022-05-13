...Strong Wind Gusts this afternoon...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
Gusts to around 60 mph are possible in the higher elevations.
* WHERE...Much of central and southern Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 7 pm this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There
will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ROCK SPRINGS – As of yesterday, one million American lives have been lost to COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization.
President Joe Biden directed all governors nationwide to order U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022.
Biden made the proclamation on Thursday morning, saying “Today we mark a tragic milestone – one million American lives lost to COVID-19.”
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said that “it’s important to remember so we can learn from this and prepare ourselves for future events.”
“I liken this unfortunate historical event that has impacted so many lives to that similar to 9/11,” said Kaumo. "We honor all those lives lost to the pandemic and the pain and suffering by many families who have lost loved ones.”
He added, “We as a nation and the entire world have suffered greatly over the last two years due to the pandemic. It will take time to heal but I feel our nation and more particularly, our State of Wyoming will rebound, yet we will always remember lessons learned from it.
“We are grateful for all the health care providers and emergency response personnel who have dedicated their lives towards protecting our health and safety.”