ROCK SPRINGS -- The annual lighted holiday parade will take place this Saturday, Dec. 4.
Since the route needs to be cleared before the parade officially begins, intersections will be closed off by 4:45 p.m.
The parade will start at C St. and Broadway St. It will proceed north to Main St. It will then turn east on Main St. and then turn south onto E Street. The parade will then turn east onto Broadway and proceed under the M St. bridge to Pilot Butte Ave. It will then follow Pilot Butte onto K St. and then turn west onto North Front St. The route will follow Elk St. It will end at A St. and Grant St.
All roads involved in the parade route, and some connecting service roads, will be shut down from 4:45 p.m. until the end of the parade. The Rock Springs Police Department advises motorists to plan accordingly to avoid vehicles from being trapped on the parade route and be aware that traffic becomes congested in the downtown area after the parade is over.
Rock Springs Library Youth Services Manager Sunny Hobbs said, “While it is always so neat to see the amazing lighted floats, nothing beats watching the kids, bundled to the max, just radiating excitement and joy!
“It’s such a fun and wholesome way to kick off the Holiday Season!”
Natoshia Seely, a nursing assistant from Sage View Care Center is excited to watch the parade with her family.
Seely said, “I’m looking forward to seeing the community come together and to support big businesses and local small businesses.”
Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s and spectators are advised to dress warm for