ROCK SPRINGS — An update on the paramedic program will be given during the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6:45 p.m.
Included in the update are program statistics from 2019, 2020 and 2021.
For the first cohort in fall 2019, there were 12 students admitted into the program and six of them graduated; leading to a 50% attrition rate.
There were five students admitted into the program for the second cohort of fall 2020 and all five either dropped or failed; leading to a 100% attrition rate.
The third cohort in fall 2021 had one out of the twelve applicants qualify for fall admission and no cohort was started.
As of June 2021, the paramedic program at Western has been without a program director.
According to the update in the agenda, “The Paramedicine program cannot continue without a program director who has a bachelor’s degree as required by The Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP), so we would need a program director to continue enroll students.
“We were designated by CAAHEP as being in the Letter of Review (LoR) process, which is the official designation that a Paramedic program is in the ‘Becoming Accredited’ process.”
The update states that when a program has been revoked or voluntarily withdrawn, the sponsor (Western) is prohibited from reentering the LoR process for three years.
“Upon review by the Chair of the School of Health Sciences, the Paramedic Curriculum was deemed to be poorly developed, the textbook was at a low level and the courses did not have the necessary skills assessment.”
A Western adjunct instructor taught the PTEP 2710 course for the second cohort students of spring 2021. The update states that questions were raised regarding the students’ competency from the PTEP 2710 adjust instructor concerning if students could qualify for another program as a transfer.
The students passed and one failed at the end of that course.
The offer for program director to an adjunct faculty member was extended as the only applicant in the search during summer and fall of 2021.
However, they were only willing to teach remotely and a salary was unable to be negotiated.
The offer was extended again but a contract was still unable to be negotiated.
At the end of December of 2021, no progress on the course proposal or the rewrite for the certificate program had been made; the deadlines had not been made either.
The update states that in the fall of 2021, Western decided to recommend suspending the program. The advisory board convened and requested that the program continue.
During the spring of 2022, the advisory board reconvened and recommended that the program be suspended.
As of Jan. 22, 2022, the request has been made for voluntary suspension and there is a two-year deadline to restart the program.
Additional information pertaining to what will be covered during the board of trustees meeting an be found in the meeting’s agenda on the college’s website, www.westernwyoming.edu.