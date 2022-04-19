ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs resident Terri Nations was hoping the results were a mistake.
“I was diagnosed in February 2011 at the age of 49,” said Nations. “My first thought was ‘this is wrong.’
“Parkinson’s is an old person’s disease.”
Her grandfather had it in 1966.
“All six years of my life around him, I watched him shake and shuffle,” she described. “He was probably about 43 years when he started his journey. At that time, it was called Shaky Palsy.
“I found out that most Parkinson’s patients are not diagnosed until they start showing symptoms.”
She said that Parkinson’s disease is terrifying and life-changing.
“The disease itself comes with quite a few symptoms and problems, which can make even the simplest things seem impossible to do,” she explained. “It is important to stay positive and realize you can still live your life to the fullest after diagnosis.”
Nations continues working as an administrative assistant for the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency in downtown.
“There are limitations about how much and how long you can maintain your career, depending on your profession and how far the disease has progressed,” she pointed out.
The symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are both internal such as fatigue, sleepiness, difficulty concentrating or multitasking and external such as rigidity, slow movement and tremors.
“Not every person will have every symptom, but it’s best to have a plan for how you’ll handle relevant job tasks that may be affected by your symptoms.”
Nations receive a lot of support online from others who are living with Parkinson’s Disease.
“A lot of people with Parkinson’s feel the weight of not being able to do as much to care for their families as they used to, particularly those who still have children at home,” she said. “It’s important for people with Parkinson’s to understand that even if they can’t do everything they used to, they still have enormous value to their families.”
Parkinson’s affects the movement center of the brain, which means that it will eventually affect motor skills and balance. The severity of this symptom can differ from person to person, making daily tasks and work-related jobs much more difficult.
Some people with Parkinson’s can experience communication difficulties.
“Some days I feel like a 2-year-old trying to explain something,” Nations chuckled. “I know exactly what I want to say, it just gets lost somewhere between my brain and my mouth.”
Parkinson’s Disease can cause anxiety and depression too.
Nations eventually realized that she had to “own the disease.”
“Don’t let it own you,” she suggested. “You can still move forward and make the most of your life.”
She added, “Believe in yourself. You understand the disease and how it impacts you, not just how it impacts the general public.
“Parkinson’s is a symptom of my life out of balance and I can repair the imbalances and recover.”