ORLANDO, FL -- The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs, announced the Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) for Special Olympics will be a multi-city, two week tour. Making its way to Orlando, Florida this iconic symbol of hope will be lit during the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. It was also announced six Special Olympics athletes will join the Final Leg of the Run. Each athlete, together as a Unified Final Leg team, will join the Law Enforcement Torch Runners, and all will serve as Guardians of the Flame® as they carry the Flame of Hope, spreading the message of acceptance and inclusion while creating excitement for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.
"The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games are just a few short months away from kicking off in Orlando, and we are honored to have such a tremendous team carrying the Flame of Hope to its final destination where it will shine bright during the entirety of the USA Games,” said Joe Dzaluk, President and CEO of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. “The torch will serve as a symbol of inclusion and hope during the USA Games, and we invite everyone to follow the torch and join in the excitement as it makes its way through their cities to ours.”
For over 40 years, the law enforcement community has served as a dedicated legion of protectors and supporters for Special Olympics. During the Final Leg Torch Run event, the Final Leg team members will ensure the Flame of Hope is delivered safely to the USA Games. The LETR Final Leg will begin its two-week journey in Chicago, IL., on Friday, May 20. The Flame of Hope will be lit at Soldier Field, the birthplace of Special Olympics, from the eternal flame that burns there honoring the legacy of Eunice Kennedy Shriver. The LETR Final Leg will stop in multiple cities along the East Coast, including New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Annapolis, Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami, Tampa, and more. During the Final Leg, six Special Olympics athletes will join the Unified Final Leg team to safely deliver the Flame of Hope to Exploria Stadium on Sunday, June 5, The Flame of Hope will ignite a custom-made, never-before-seen cauldron during the Opening Ceremony, which will then reside at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex for the duration of the USA Games.
There were only six out of a pool of nearly 30 Special Olympics athletes who were nominated from across the United States to run the final leg.
Izzy Vijiila from Gillette, WY has been chosen as one. Vijiila, has been involved for 14 years and is currently participating in track and field, and basketball. She has also tried her hand at soccer, snowshoe, softball, and cycling. Her sporting highlight was her selection for the Wyoming team at the 2010 Special Olympics USA Games. She considers being chosen to be part of the final leg as an honor. She has “so much respect for law enforcement and is excited to make this journey with them.” She is “excited to meet the rest of the team and make many new friends from around the country.”
Law Enforcement officer Randy Davis of Cody, WY has been selected as part of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Final Leg team, serving as a Guardian of the Flame.
“I am honored, humbled and excited to be running the LETR Final Leg in Florida," said Davis. "I'm looking forward to running with the other men and women in law enforcement and the athletes that will be running alongside us. This truly is a lifetime experience and I cannot wait to see the faces of the athletes as the torch is carried in!”
Jen Haines, President and CEO Special Olympics Wyoming said, “We’re so pleased that Izzy and Randy will represent Wyoming during the Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. This pair embodies the spirit of Special Olympics and they are champions for acceptance and inclusion of individuals with intellectual disabilities.”
The LETR is Special Olympics' largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle in the world. Nearly 100,000 law enforcement members in all 50 U.S. States, 12 Canadian provinces/territories, and 44 countries annually contribute to LETR Guardians of the Flame®, ensuring the delivery of the Special Olympics Flame of Hope to the Opening Ceremony of local Special Olympics competitions, state/provincial Games, and national/regional Games.
The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs, will bring 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean to Florida for one of the country’s most cherished sporting events. The USA Games is hosted once every four years and, for the first time in its history, will have 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports and 30 events throughout the event. These USA Games will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics Florida.