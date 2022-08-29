DEER VALLEY, UTAH -- Carolyn Parton and Jesse Love were married August 13, 2022 at the Stein Eriksen Lodge in Deer Valley, Utah.
Reverend Anita Gordon officiated the double ring ceremony.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, Robert Parton.
Hailey Collins, friend of the bride, was the maid of honor. The bridesmaids were Kirstin Valcic; Jessica Hunt; Chloe Love, sister of the groom; and Kathryn Parton, sister-in-law of the bride. The flower girls were Lily and Claire Parton, nieces of the bride.
Seth Edeen, friend of the groom, was the best man. The groomsmen were Patrick Cunningham, Jimmy Brady, Chase Lambson, and Ty Haden, all friends of the groom.
The bride’s A-line gown, designed by Eddy K of Milan, Italy, featured a square cut dropped back. The double-waisted dress designed in ivory and champaign featured crystal beading along with floral appliques. She wore the pearl earrings and necklace that were her great-grandmother’s and had been worn by the bride’s mother on her wedding day. The bride carried a bouquet with blush peonies, bridal spirit roses, white and pink O’Hara garden roses, white majolica spray roses, with Israeli and Italian ruscus. The bouquet was finished with a white satin ribbon.
The groom and his groomsmen wore grey three-piece suits with blue ties and pocket squares, which coordinated with the bride’s chosen color accents. The groom’s boutonniere consisted of a white spray rose and blue thistle.
A cocktail hour and dinner reception followed at the Stein Eriksen ballroom. Christopher Parton, brother of the bride sang “Hey Pretty Girl” for the bride and groom’s first dance.
Following the wedding, the bride and groom traveled to the Bahamas for their honeymoon.
The bride is the daughter of Robert and Janelle Parton of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She is a 2012 graduate of Rock Springs High School and a 2018 graduate of the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy. The bride is currently employed as an oncology clinical pharmacist at Optum Specialty Pharmacy in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The groom is the son of Jim and Michal Love of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He is a 2010 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He graduated from Weber State University in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in sales, and earned his master’s degree in counseling from the University of Wyoming in 2019. The groom is currently employed as a school counselor at Freemont Junior High School in the Mesa Public Schools district.
