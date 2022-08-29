Carolyn

DEER VALLEY, UTAH -- Carolyn Parton and Jesse Love were married August 13, 2022 at the Stein Eriksen Lodge in Deer Valley, Utah.

Reverend Anita Gordon officiated the double ring ceremony.

