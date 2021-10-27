...Strong West Wind Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...West wind of 25 to 35 mph will be common with gusts 45 to
50 mph.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Interstate 80 will be impacted as well as
other roadways. Sudden and strong wind gusts could result in
control issues for lightweight and high profile vehicles. North
south highways will have strong crosswind gusts.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College’s Wellbeing and Accessibility Department will host Pathway to a Healthy Beginning on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Atrium.
The event will have a panel of five people with various experiences regarding substance dependence. The focus is on the family structure and how to identify key components that lead to substance abuse and dependence. The audience is welcome to ask questions and participate in this discussion. Light refreshments will be served.
“Understanding the pathway to addiction is vital and part of the pathway to a new, healthy beginning. It is never too late to heal and start the conversation. Join us for a night of exploration with our Experts by Experience as we navigate the topics of addiction, family, and community. The opposite of addiction is not sobriety, but human connection,” stated Mya Boren, Wellbeing and Accessibility Case Manager at Western.
Wellbeing and Accessibility is responsible for prevention education on campus regarding general wellbeing, mental health, suicide prevention, drug and alcohol prevention, and sexual health/Title IX prevention. They also provide crisis and emergency counseling both during and after office hours.
Students who attend Western can utilize the Wellbeing and Accessibility Department on campus. The majority of their offerings are available to students free of charge. The Department offers several services to students such as up to 15 free counseling sessions (including the intake session) for any student enrolled in at least one credit-earning course on campus or through Outreach. These sessions can take place via Zoom or in-person, depending on what best suits the student’s needs.
This event is brought to you by Western Wyoming Community College, in partnership with Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition and Motivation Don’t Die.