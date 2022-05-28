ROCK SPRINGS – Sharing details of our community’s history through the art of storytelling, a local history enthusiast took a handful of curious residents back in time at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery on Friday, May 27.
After lengthy investigations, Corina Lee made several discoveries of those who sacrificed their lives during times of war.
As Lee found stories to share during this special cemetery tour, she focused on five things: The fallen, the forgotten, the female and the first and the family.
The fallen Lee focused on are those who served during World War I, World II, Vietnam War and Korean War.
To kick off the tour, Lee introduced her great uncle Gomer J Sneddon. He was from her maternal side of the family.
According to Lee, Sneddon had joined the Army Air Corps in 1942. He was stationed in England. On March 3, 1924, his plane crashed at an airbase killing three out of his ten crew members. He flew over 32 missions, including on June 6, 1944, during the D-day invasion. He also served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1966, after 24 years of service. He had over 15,000 flying hours and flew to every country except for Red China.
To recognize a female who have served, Lee dug up information about Grace Vallembois.
Vallembois graduated from the Baptist Missionary Training School in Chicago in 1933 and the Trona County School of Nursing in Casper in 1940. She worked as a nurse at Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital and she was the first lieutenant in the Wyoming Air Corps during World War II.
The first of the fallen who was recognized by the group was Joseph Millburn. He was reported missing in action in 1918. Four months later, his sister discovered that he was actually killed in action less than a month before his 27th birthday. He served in France in the 91st division “which had a lot of Sweetwater County boys in it,” said Lee.
In a letter to his sister, before he passed away, Millburn said that he was holed up in a French barn but “it beat camping in the rain.”
Louis Carrol Bush, Harry Dooley, Charles S. Roy, Daniel Byrd Love, Frank Salet and an unknown soldier were discussed during the tour.
Since the cemetery is over 100 years old, other tours will be organized soon and the public will have the opportunity to hear about the men, women, children and history of Rock Springs.