Wyoming PBS featured Rock Springs Actors' Mission in an episode of "Wyoming Chronicles" recently. Brad Russell, a representative for Actors' Mission, was one of the individuals interviewed for the segment. 

ROCK SPRINGS – Members of a local community theater organization got their thirty minutes of fame over the weekend.

Supporters and members of the Actors’ Mission gathered at the Broadway Theater for a screening of PBS series, “Wyoming Chronicles,” featuring Actors’ Mission.

