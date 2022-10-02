Wyoming PBS featured Rock Springs Actors' Mission in an episode of "Wyoming Chronicles" recently. Brad Russell, a representative for Actors' Mission, was one of the individuals interviewed for the segment.
ROCK SPRINGS – Members of a local community theater organization got their thirty minutes of fame over the weekend.
Supporters and members of the Actors’ Mission gathered at the Broadway Theater for a screening of PBS series, “Wyoming Chronicles,” featuring Actors’ Mission.
Producer Steve Peck interviewed representatives of the Actors’ Mission, including Brad Russell, Nina Tyler, Shane Westfall, Heather Pristash and Dave Gutierrez.
Peck asked them what inspired them to be a part of an independent theater company in a small community.
Gutierrez explained that former Rock Springs resident, Geoff Petersen, founded Actors’ Mission.
“He envisioned it as a retake of an old depression-era idea of artists spreading out into the world at large and spreading their craft,” said Gutierrez in the episode. “We try to put on classics, plays by local writers and classic theater.”
Playwright Pat Swan-Smith was a guest on the episode as well. She wrote “The Reason,” which was about the lack of mental health assistance in the prison system. She was able to write it for Actors’ Mission in order for them to perform it on stage.
The segment also features glimpses of “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” a contemporary comedic performance the Actors’ Mission presented in June of 2022.
The episode highlighted their accomplishments in the last 20 years as well as their motto, “Feed the Body, Nourish the Mind.”
“We’re excited that others in the state will hear about all our efforts through this program,” said Russell. “You never know what a little exposure can do for us.”