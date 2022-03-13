ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater County Concert Association (SCCA) will present “The Chipper Experience – Where Magic and Comedy Colide” at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. This concert is open to all SCCA season members. Individual tickets are available at the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce or online at https://sweetwatercca.square.site.
The red-headed comic has become a favorite of theater-goers who love clean, yet ‘edgy’ comedy, along with inventive magic tricks all rolled into one unique, “family-Friendly” performance. Chipper has been described as an “Artistic cyclone of talent & comedy” by the press, as he commands the stage, presenting cool ‘hocus-pocus’, pointless yet challenging juggling feats, witty remarks & asides, adlibs galore, all while pulling out an endless parade of gadgets, do-hickeys, and thing-a-ma-bobs from his stage trunks. In short, he creates a wonderful evening of high-energy laughs and amazement for all those in attendance. A great time had by all!
For over 20 years, Chipper has been bringing his odd brand of infectiously amusing mayhem to audiences around the world at performing arts centers, theaters, cruise ships, casino showrooms, and corporate events. His tours have taking him throughout the United States, Canada, England, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Mexico.
As a boy, Chipper was literally born and raised on traveling circuses and large scale arena shows with his show business parents. His father was a professional clown with Ringling Bros and his mother performed as an aerialist working high above the crowds. By age 17, Chipper was creating his own shows, parodying many of the variety arts he grew up with, while also creating some eye-popping magic routines of his own along the way. His improv training came from the critically acclaimed Groundlings Theater in Los Angeles – the popular improvisational venue that brought us Will Ferrell, Kristin Wigg, Pee Wee Herman, and many more SNL and MadTV alumni. This led to working the comedy club circuit full-time for the next seven years, headlining all throughout the U.S. and Canada.
In time, Chipper was soon appearing in upscale theatrical shows, and headlining many of the casino towns including Las Vegas, Tahoe, and Atlantic City, at landmark resorts such as Caesars, Harrahs, Flamingo, Harvey’s, Horizon, and Resorts International. He quickly racked up an impressive list of theater and casino bookings and never looked back.
Chipper has shared the stage with such artists as The Osmond Brothers, Tom Bergeron, Collin Raye, Cristela Alonzo, Mary Wilson (of the Supremes), Jerry Seinfeld, The Lennon Sisters, Jo Koy, Dana Carvey, George Wallace, Judy Gold, Tom Wilson, Larry Miller, Garry Shandling, Paul Reiser, Sarah Silverman, Dean Cain, Kevin Nealon, Carl Ballantine, Amazing Johnathan, Dev Patel, Paul Williams, Norm Crosby, Terry Fator, Carol Leifer, Mickey Gilley, and Michael Bolton. He’s also performed for several celebrities over the years, including Jason Alexander, Paul Ruebens (Pee-Wee Herman), William Shatner, Katey Segal, Robert Zemeckis, Denzel Washington, Jackson Browne, Dr. Laura, John Krazinski, David Copperfield, Alan Cumming, Emily Blunt, Freida Pinto, Criss Angel, Stephen Merchant, Kate Flannery, Carol Channing, Julie Newmar, Lily Tomlin, Rob Riggle, Jane Wagner, and Normal Lear, just to name a few.
In addition to his theater tours, Chipper continues to entertain at top corporate and special events for companies such as AT&T, Pepsi, In ’N Out Burger, Nabisco, Bank of America, Irvine Company, Flour Corporation, Disney, Forest Lawn, Ritz Carlton, Harrahs, Caesars, Citicorp, Tropicana, Resorts, FedEx, Raytheon, and Wells Fargo.
Away from the spotlight, Chipper has produced several comedy CDs and recordings for Rhino Records, including “Comic Relief IV, V & VI,” “National Lampoon’s Radio Hour Anthology,” and “The American Comedy Box”. His writing credits include “Comic Strip Live”, the feature film “SIX”, and “The Magic of David Copperfield” television special. He has also written for theatrical productions including Phantasy, The Chipper Experience, BLiNK!, and Life and Other Deceptions.
Chipper performs at several charity and fundraising events each year, with a special focus on autism awareness and promoting financial support to families dealing with autism. For the past few years, he has spoken at various events on how he and his wife have raised their child who was diagnosed with high functioning autism at the age of three. Chipper is currently putting the finishing touches on a new book on the subject of parenting children with autism, which is expected to debut in the next year or two.